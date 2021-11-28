Update fix

Hello friends :)
Change log:
-fixed second big chest from build menu, now it open normally
-fixed bug that allowed build for free
-fixed sort function : potions don't disappear from inventory anymore
-fixed sort function : items do not duplicate anymore
-towers dont need resources to work, but cost of building towers are higher.
-troops also have higher cost.
-towers have homing arrows / spells. Why? The enemies were too fast and towers had trouble hitting them.
-raid map should normally work now
-raid map has been replaced with new map, showing bigger part of the empire.
-raid map - hovering over the icons, will now display the region level and information about the raid
-saving and loading of regions progress, now is working normally. Previously, after returning to a region already visited, the game loaded the region's progress only once per load of game... I could explain it better, but there's no reason why, since I fixed it xD
The next update will bring new death animation, fixed quests, and an improvement save/load function, that will save/load faster, with less problems.
Changed files in this update