Update 1.41

Hello everyone!

After nearly 3 years of development this is it, the final major update! Its been quite the journey and I'd like to thank everyone who has followed the game throughout its long and sometimes chaotic development. I can't fully express how much all of your continued feedback, support and just general enthusiasm has meant to me all these years. So thank you!

I'll be hitting the final release button sometime in mid to late December at the start of the Steam Winter sales. Until then I'm going to be devoting my time to getting every last bug squashed and whatever final pieces of balance, polish or content I can fit in. I was planning adding achievements for this update but other things ended up taking more time than expected and I'd like a good month or so to just really focus on getting the game completely debugged before release.

I will be continuing with the occasional update post release, especially getting any bugs that slip through or are reported later. Likely some additional bits of content, balance and polish as well, whatever seems appropriate. After that though, I'm eager to move onto the next project. Maybe a bit of a break in between as well, its been awhile since I had one of those :P. Anyways onto the update!

GAME RECORDS:

This was the bulk of the update which ate up the most time. For some reason I find UI and menu stuff always takes a lot of fiddling and tweaking time despite the actual coding being pretty straight forward.

A new character select menu that properly integrates race selection. The previous setup felt like it had races tacked on as a side thought, which, until recently, they sort of were.

The option to play a seeded game which should generate identically each time. These games will not count towards game records.

A new Game Records menu which, as above, fully integrates race selection and provides a few more options for viewing game stats.

A new Records Table menu that allows for quick comparisons of best times, wins/losses etc. between races and classes.

CONTENT:

New Clockwork-War-Train major boss for the Iron-Forge (finally). Was getting a bit tired of 1/3 of all games having the same boss and item drop.

New Mind-Flayer mini boss for the Dark-Temple. The lack of a second mini boss here was causing the Crystal Archer to spawn in a high percentage of games.

New vaults and levels in a number of zones.

Trying out Flaming-Battle-Sphere as a replacement talent for Sticky-Flame which was pretty useless in the Fire-Mage kit. Feedback appreciated here, there are a few more suggestions and ideas that I've got to work with for this talent slot.

BALANCE:

After some discussion, testing, and watching Random595 clear most of the game with just E and Fire Balling the nearest enemies, Fire Ball has had its damage and range reduced. I think this talent is an interesting balance case study in that it wasn't really overpowered so much that its just so generally usable. It makes the rest of the Fire-Mages kit unnecessary since Fire-Ball seems to just work in all situations.

Deceptively long range since the corners of the AoE reach beyond the range.

Almost always hits 2 enemies, often 3 no matter how they are arranged.

Can hit enemies through doors or around corners with the Aoe.

Can hit a bunch of enemies adjacent to the player (most other spells cannot do this).

Playing with the reduced range and damage it still felt very useful but I definitely felt the need to use the other parts of the kit. Feedback here is also appreciated.

In other balance news, Dragon Scale Armor and Shields have had their resistance raised (best in game now). Given their rarity, late game spawning and high encumbrance these items didn't really feel like the 'super' equipment they are meant to be.

Also added a 'Blood Lust' intrinsic to the Vampire race which temporarily raises melee, range and magic power after consuming blood similar to the old berserk talent. Vampires will also use the character level for talent requirements mechanic similar to mummy.

MISC:

Replay option will not show up on death menu when playing the Daily Challenge.

Arcane-Arrows and Poison-Arrows (the slow moving projectiles), can now be shot through (like perfect aim).

Enemy Smite and Fire-Storm will no longer be saved when leaving and reentering a level.

The merchants inventory now applies some basic sorting, grouping item types together.

Cold spells now harden lava into obsidian.

Freeze can now be applied to an empty tile to create a temporary impassable barrier.

Enemies will never summon more than 2 tornados on a level at the same time. More than 2 tornados always just got unreasonably messy imo.

Poison staff now deals a full damage hit on the first shot and then ticks poison for a few turns after. Adjusted damage so that its approximately the same as before but just allows you to actually continuing dealing damage to a poisoned target.

BUGS AND CRASHES:

Fixed a bug with ogre explore which would not explore or popup the 'partially explored' message when an unexplored tile was blocked by a diagonal trap.

Fixed: when charmed and clicking to run away you would get a spam of 'cannot run' messages, one for each tile you had tried to move.

Webs and vines will no longer be created on pools of blood.

Traps will no longer spawn in 1x1 intersections and blocking the entrances to 1 wide tunnels.

Flying enemies will now take damage from shock reeds when they collide with them (but not from the spreading shock on the water).

Fixed some odd Burst-of-Flame AoE when used on torches near corners.

Enemies in the sewers will no longer spawn near poison gas vents, take damage and agro the player from across the map.

Fixed: A dominated enemy, if out of LoS for too long would 'lose agro' and become invisible on the screen until he reentered the players LoS.

That's it for now. Expect a lot of little hot fixes and small updates in the next few weeks as I try to wrestle this thing into some semblance of 'stable'. Also any final feedback or suggestions especially with anything introduced recently is much appreciated.