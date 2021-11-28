New Wild Animals & Improved Raid Bots & Survival Balance & Pre-Beta 0.7.7

Vikings!

Pre-Beta 0.7.7 patch has arrived!

As we said in the Pre-Beta 0.6.1 update:

_We are developing the core mechanics required for the different game modes, while continuing to test new features in certain modes that have enough playability with their complex and current amount. This method helps a lot because it allows to build the global systems correctly, get more feedback in the process, tune them with testers and avoid extra reworks in the future.

It is worth noting that each next mode that enters testing receives many elements from the previous one. For example, the next testing mode is Survival. Then Battle Royale, etc. Our Viking BR includes gameplay aspects of Survival as well as its environmental stuff (animals, weather, biomes, etc.). Just like BR contains content from Loki's maze Deathmatch (rune stones activation, a dynamic maze, and others)._

We are getting closer and closer to the complex unusual experience that evolves from medieval slasher-BR and survival. First, we finish the preparations, like ships and others coming elements. Your feedback in the future tests will be essential.

Meanwhile, today's patch brings:

New wild animals - wolves and deer

For wolves was also added new dodge logic, as well as retreat logic for deer. Their animations and logic will continue improving during development.

AI logic upgrade

Bots no longer disappear after you die (survival mode). They begin to patrol the area near the body of the player's character.

Changed spawn points for mostly all wild animals & markers

They are now grouped in different locations, with only a few individual animals crossing the map. These are the places (lairs) marked with a marker on the compass when you approach them at a certain distance.

Added watch towers to build

On the one hand, they can provide you with additional advantages in defending your position. On the other hand, do not forget that the bot can destroy them with fire arrows, and then you will fall

Improved logic of raid bots and some fixes for existing ones

Raid bots now correctly detect the state of the player's position (inside or outside in player-created buildings). If the player is inside, the archers will switch from a simple arrow to a fiery one and attack you with fiery arrows.

In addition, their spawn logic has been improved to more successfully reach the player.

The parameters responsible for thirst, hunger, cold and damage received from them have been balanced. The stamina loss was also balanced.

Since the last update, we've received feedback on the weather being too harsh. All parameters have been balanced to improve gameplay.

Improved animal movement logic

Animals now become smoother when roaming.

Improved watchtowers in the Viking camp

Previously, in most cases bots could not follow the player to the watchtowers and get to them - fixed.

Reduced the player's backward walking speed

Fixed cases where bots did not respawn on the test weapon map

Fixed the logic of bots looking down after a player dies

Improved the visibility of some user interface elements

For example, the button for turning on the fire and fireplace) - according to players feedback.

Fixed situations where bots (animals and Vikings) did not react to player attacks from a very long distance

Main known issues:

Weapon swapping bugs in rare cases. Reconnect to fix.

Customized weapon equip doesn't work correctly after the latest inventory rework.

Crouch is temporarily disabled.

Latency has a too big influence on the block (VFX could not work as well as block quality is not we are aiming for).

In rare cases game process doesn't finish on its own for a long time.

Characters don't play movement animations correctly. We need to fix upperbody bones rotation during movement animations.

Important! Some bugs can appear due to conflict with temp / saved files of previous VALHALL versions on your PC.

If you meet an unlisted issue then:

delete all game saves here: C:|Users|YourName|AppData|Local|VALHALL.

uninstall the game through Steam

delete manually game folder in your Steam folder

Survival servers are still undergoing maintenance. You can try it under the Singleplayer tab. They will become available again in the next patches (Loki's maze Deathmatch servers are on now).



The future patches bring:

Boats.

New items and gathering options.

New characters and equipable armor.

Bots logic upgrades.

Combat improvements and bug fixes.

Skål!

Blackrose Arts