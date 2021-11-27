 Skip to content

Wild West Z update for 27 November 2021

Improved performance, achievements, the announcement of a sequel to the story

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

I want to tell you about an important update to Wild West Z, adding achievements to the game, and make an announcement about the next part of the story.

Performance improvements

Based on the feedback I received from players, a lot of performance issues were identified and after analyzing them, I solved most of them, while the graphics quality was not degraded, and in some places even improved. The game should now give 10-20 frames more, there should not be freezes when turning the camera, etc. . Nevertheless, all the problems have not yet been solved, so if you encounter something - write in the appropriate discussions on the community page.

Adding Achievements

I've decided to add the first achievements to the game, and will be adding new ones as the story progresses.

Here's an example:

Announcement of the continuing story

In addition to fixing content that has already been added, work is boiling on the continuation of the story, adding new locations, quests, and mechanics. The next chapter of the story will send the player to the classic Wild West, where new challenges await him. I will take into account all the mistakes made in the creation of the prologue, but I will try to release the sequel as soon as possible. Here is the first screenshot:

Stay tuned!

