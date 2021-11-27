 Skip to content

War Room update for 27 November 2021

Collateral Damage Hotfix

Build 7788520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Recent update has introduced new behaviors to AI like explosion impacts and shockwave having major influence on both friendly and enemy units. They will no longer stand idle once explosive weapons detonate in their vicinity.

This change has created a bug with explosive weapon damage radius, which is the main reason for this hotfix update.

We have also found and resolved  further smaller issues with the way unit damage was calculated, resulting in further improvements to this system.

Changed files in this update

