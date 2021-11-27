It's Saturday the 27th, how's about a free content update?

Always being one of my word, today I present to players of Equin 2 a small content update. I will also say that I have been working on something for the game that is actually turning out to be pretty major and will take kind of a while to finish. But in Del_Duio terms, "kind of a while" just really means "I couldn't complete it in 2 days". More on that later.

But enough of this, have at you!

BUILD 11/27/21

Chance to spawn 2 x 2 clusters of gravestones now

Added some more pre-upgraded equipment in the shops available to buy for each class: Buckler+1, Wood Shield+1, Robe+1, Leather Garb+1, Holy Cross+1, Magic Book+1, Hunter Hat+1, Spear+1, Sword+1, and Broad Sword+1

Item buff: Giant-Ass Belt. Now DEF 1 / STR +2 / MAG -2 (was STR +2 / MAG -2). The DEF is 1 flat and won't increase upon upgrade, just the +STR and -MAG

Item buff: Glass Ring. Now ATK 3 / DEF -1 (was ATK 2 / DEF -1)

Buffed the Club. At upgrade level +3 it now gains +1% critical chance (was just ATK 5 prior)

Warriors may now see a Giant-Ass Belt in their shops

Clerics may now see Bucklers and Hunter Hats in their shops too

New enemy: Mystery Scarab. This is a cursed, golden magical beetle that may rarely spawn on any floor in the Desert of Doom. It is worth tons of XP and can drop great items and high amounts of gold pieces. It is about half as rare as a Wisp showing up

New enemy: Fire Ant. Slightly stronger ant that can cast fire. These will only spawn 1/10th of the time when you kick an anthill. They have the same drops as regular ant but with some added goodies.

Fixed bug where stealing something and then having a full pack would still display the guy's "thief face" over the 'backpack full' warning message

The Thief skill Silent Slash was reworked a bit: So now it has a base success rate of 50%, which is much higher than before only now it doesn't grow with your DEX. The absolute max success chance would be when paired with a Silencing Ring+3 or 60%.

Fixed a bug where applying (aka USE) Poisoned Water to your weapon was deleting the empty bottle instead of leaving you with said empty bottle

Silent Slash is now not effective on the Cat on Pillow. A successful hit will instead only deal regular damage. This is the only enemy in the game that is immune, you'll see why later if you don't already know!

Thieves can no longer use Wooden Armor. This was a mistake, as they can't already use Wooden Helmets. If your thief happens to be wearing it already on your save file DON'T TAKE IT OFF otherwise you won't be able to put it back on again.

That's all for now, though I do want to say it's really cool to see all the nice things from people enjoying my game. One thing you guys might not realize though is that Steam is a very (and I do mean very) competitive joint for small-time fish such as myself. If you enjoy the game please consider leaving a review, as it's one of the most important metrics this place uses for visibility and etc vs the 5,000 hentai games and other junk that gets added daily (no offense DeltaBlade!)

And that's no joke!

-Del_Duio / Dave