Update 0.7.29

Patch Notes 0.7.29

added blocker location on the way from Puke Bar to New Delphi

make NPCs react to a few events like hitting objects

make enemies react to doors getting opened near them

updated NPCs following waypoints and pausing on waypoints

fixed a few situations of NPCs walking into spikes

fixed world map encounter being spawned in impassable terrain

make player character a full pathfinding blocker during dialogue; fixes blind man trying to walk through player towards lever

updated energy bar UI

added max keyword to stats display if level is at max

fixed text cursor potentially remaining in scene on switching input

improved performance in Glutt boss fight

additional framework improvements

Another week behind us with progress on multiple fronts.

The new location is nothing spectacular. Don't return to the game just for that. But it's part of what I hinted at before: New content will probably arrive in ongoing small chunks through our weekly updates instead of holding it back for major updates.

Steam Awards

Thanks so much to everyone who gave Death Trash one of the Steam Awards. (The voting is still ongoing.) I know the game is still very much work in progress, so when someone says that the game is already among their favorites or that they like a specific part about it so much, then this makes us really happy.

We'll continue trying to make this game a great one.

Steam Sale

By the way: If you don't own Death Trash yet or want to gift it to someone: It's on sale currently.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/941460/Death_Trash/

Have a nice weekend. See you again next week.