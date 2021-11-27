Patch Update (v0.1.06)

Hello,

A quick announcement to share that the latest update (0.1.06) is now live.

-Fixed several bugs that could prevent drills and generators from working including:

Generators bugging out when sleeping

Generators bugging out when a day passes

*Generators bugging out if you destroy one

-New armor set: can now craft a full set of rubber armor

-Added a new passive creature, "Drol", a small chicken like creature which can be hunted for it's meat

-Added a new enemy, a "Dusk Spider", appears at night.

-Tweaked survival rates so thirst and hunger won't decrease so fast

-new resource, string, currently only dropped by the spider. (Will be used to make bows/crossbows in the next update)

-leather is much more common now and can be looted from more enemies and in higher amounts. This makes it easier to craft leather armor etc

-Some armor has default elemental resistance, i.e rubber resists some shock damage, wooden armor is weaker to fire, etc

-Fixed bug which can happen after sleeping, causing time-based events to stop occuring (i.e weather changes, resource generators, etc)

-Updated furnace menu GUI partially offscreen on some screen resolutions

-fixed a bug on death where an equipped (but not hotkeyed) item that drops on death will glitch out preventing you from equipping anything else

-minor tweaks and fixes...

Cheers,