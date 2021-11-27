Automobilista 2 V1.3.0.0 RELEASED!



Automobilista 2 V1.3.0.0 is now live! The first of several updates on this dev cycle is heavily focused on physics and FFB - extensive revisions to driveline and tires of all cars and addition of a new FFB profile as elaborated in our November Development Update Pt2 makes this our biggest physics overhaul yet.

The extent of the physics updates have required default setups & AI performance to be adjusted accordingly, a process that remains ongoing for the next few days so you may expect some small hotfixes to be deployed before the release of Racin´ USA Pt2 next week.

AMS2 V1.3 introduces new FFB profile (Default+) in parallel to the ol "Default" profile which remains available for users who may prefer it. Information on these FFB updates along with an updated tutorial to best set it up will be posted on a dedicated thread soon.

The update also introduces the beta version of our Multiplayer Rating System - information on the mechanisms of the system as well as other relevant information for AMS multiplayer and its ongoing development will also be coming in its own dedicated thread soon.

Finally, AMS2 V1.3 also brings some new & updated content - the TSI Cup class featuring the VW Polo & Virtus from the Acelerados Demo released last week is now included in the main game. On the track front, the Azure street circuit has been completely overhauled with the aid of laser scan data.



IMPORTANT: You must delete your Automobilista 2 Beta\savegame[User Profile Number]\automobilista 2\tuningsetups to reset your car setups to their original settings - failure to do so may result in a broken driving experience (it is not necessary to delete your other game settings).

IMPORTANT: The extent of the physics changes means that a reset of Time Trial leaderboards will finally taking place in the coming days, so don´t bother much with previous lap times & setups.



V1.3.0.0 CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Added Volkswagen Polo & Virtus to TSI Cup class

Added updated Azure 2021 (replacing old Azure)

GENERAL

Added support for customizing AI driver names & personalities (See Information for Customizing AI drivers in AMS2 V1.3 for details)

Minor revisions to shadow cascading parameters, slightly improving shadow quality especially for HIGH and lower settings



UI & HUD



Added driver profile statistics page

Added minimum rating information to server browser

Lobby Page: Condensed mutually exclusive icons to one field; Switched to short vehicle names; Added player rank information.

Extended player interaction pop-up to include remote player profile information; Added Steam profile link and friend request button.

Added Full variant tachometer (default option for new profiles)

Reordered vehicles by names/numbers in the vehicle selection screen

Revised & corrected all UI vehicle information, addressing several innacuracies

Updated label of Exit to Main Menu button on multiplayer session results screen

Fixed session overview and pre-event menu alignment

Fixed race session settings being incorrectly displayed on test day session overview

FFB

Added DEFAULT+ profile

Exposed FFB gain per vehicle to FFB script files.

Adjusted base gyro/damping FFB calculations

Reduced FFB parking force multiplier to minimise rattling when standing still

PHYSICS & AI

Extensive revisions to all tires & driveline models, with several corrections & improvements; the driveline updates include addition of elasticity moelling & fixing a bug clutch LSD preload calculation

Revised ABS & Traction Control slip ranges & scaling

Adjusted camber & toe step increments (now all camber & toe adjustments are +/- 0.1 degrees in cars that weren´t already set to that standard

Revised default setups of all cars to a more suitable baseline

Revised body drag coefficients of Sprint Race, Caterhams (all models) Caterhams, F-Classics, BMW M6 & M8

Revised Ginetta G55 setup & aero distribution

R-Retro Gen1: Moved diffuser center of pressure slightly forward

Sprint Race: Slightly reduced brake torque, increased body drag coefficient, minor CoG height adjustment

F-Vee: Reduced baseline steering lock by 1.5 deg

Adjusted Super V8 FFB smoothing, wheel rates, raised default tire pressure

Revised drag coefficients for

GT3: Revised baseline rear downforce for all models for more accurate aero balance

Ginetta G55: Revised default setup & aero distribution; Slightly reduced brake torque & default bias

Sprint Race: Minor CoG height, diffuser adjustments Slightly reduced brake torque & adjusted default brake bias

BMW M4: Minor default setup adjustments & aero revision, slightly reduced pneumatic trail

Corvette C3: Revised driveline & suspension geometry

Montana: Minor aero revisions

Porsche Cup: Minor rear wing & default setup revisions

Porsche Cayman GT4: Corrected error switching damper rates to non-existent fast dampers

Revised BMW M6 / M8 body drag coefficent (contributes to BoP)

AI

General AI calibration for all cars (further fine-tuning still in ordeR)

Bathurst: Revised AI performance

Adjusted AI Grip multipliers for Kansai, Oulton, Nurburgring, Donington, Santa Cruz, Spa 1993 to minimise gaps to player performance based on spreadsheet results

Adjusted AI corner cut scale to reduce corner cutting by the AI

Adjusted F1 AI field spread

Adjusted GT AI brake distance offset

AUDIO

Updated tires´ road rolling sounds (slightly "drier" with less "windy" artifacts in it.

Updated samples for external camera instead of filtered sample for dry / wet road sounds.

Revised AJR Nissan V6 engine

Porsche GT3-R: Fixed issue where transmission became inaudible off throttle

Porsche Cup: Corrected surface sounds

Mclaren 720S: Fixed missing traction control sound

Adjusted traction control sounds

TRACKS

Virginia: Several graphical and physical corrections; Minor AI tweaks (North pit layouts); Adjusted brake marker positioning

VeloCitta: Further track adjustments according to latest reference material

Bathurst: Fixed hotel railing transparency in fog conditions.

Kyalami Historic: Fixed red building zfight, Crowds LODs, some minor static object LOD pops; minor Z-Fight in treeline

Campo Grande, Ibarra, Imola, Imola 1972, Imola 1988, Imola 2001: 3d crowd LOD fixes

Goiania: Minor LOD fixes

Monza 1991: Fix hole in grass at Della Roggia Chicane

VEHICLES

Mercedes E190 DTM: Fixed windscreen issue

Caterhams: Fixed right front cockpit tire spinning the wrong way

Copa Montana: Fixed sticker LOD issue

Chevette: Textures updates & fixed light issue

Puma GTB: Fixed cockpit external mirror flickering

Porsche 911 RSR: Corrected cockpit camera position

Corvette C3: Corrected cockpit camera position

F-Classic G3M1: Fixed RPM display bar

Passat HC: Fixed bonnet camera position

Sprintrace: Corrected RPM lights

Kart Shifter: Corrected RPM lights

Corrected look back camera for: ARC Camaro, F-Classics (all models), F-Retro V12, Lotus72E, Metalmoro MRX P4, McLaren F1 LM

BMW M6 GT3: Fixed display lap time issue

F-Trainer Advenced: Fixed cockpit dashboard issue



