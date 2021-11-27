 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

No Plan B Playtest update for 27 November 2021

Alpha 107

Share · View all patches · Build 7788160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Balancing] Buffed Robbers and Gangsters

[Campaign] Increased the map size for Exfiltration and Domination missions

[Campaign] Tweaked the chances to get the different mission types for each faction

[Game] Trigger defeat if player kills the VIP/HVT/hostages

[Animation] Fixed MiniZ using AR animations instead of handgun one

[Animation] Fixed the HVT stunned animation

[Animation] Fixed the left thumb position in handgun animations

[UI] Fixed the faction button description missing the modifiers after playing a mission

[Localization] Update

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Playtest Windows Depot 1469141
  • Loading history…
No Plan B Playtest OSX Depot 1469142
  • Loading history…
No Plan B Playtest Linux Depot 1469143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.