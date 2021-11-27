Share · View all patches · Build 7788160 · Last edited 27 November 2021 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy

[Balancing] Buffed Robbers and Gangsters

[Campaign] Increased the map size for Exfiltration and Domination missions

[Campaign] Tweaked the chances to get the different mission types for each faction

[Game] Trigger defeat if player kills the VIP/HVT/hostages

[Animation] Fixed MiniZ using AR animations instead of handgun one

[Animation] Fixed the HVT stunned animation

[Animation] Fixed the left thumb position in handgun animations

[UI] Fixed the faction button description missing the modifiers after playing a mission

[Localization] Update