[Balancing] Buffed Robbers and Gangsters
[Campaign] Increased the map size for Exfiltration and Domination missions
[Campaign] Tweaked the chances to get the different mission types for each faction
[Game] Trigger defeat if player kills the VIP/HVT/hostages
[Animation] Fixed MiniZ using AR animations instead of handgun one
[Animation] Fixed the HVT stunned animation
[Animation] Fixed the left thumb position in handgun animations
[UI] Fixed the faction button description missing the modifiers after playing a mission
[Localization] Update
