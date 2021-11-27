Chetz 1.0: Full Release Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7787910 · Last edited 27 November 2021 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy

The 1.0 Full Release for Chetz! is finally here!

This update includes support for all controller types, a new post-game level pack, and bug fixes!

Major Additions:

A new post level pack is available for all to play! Play through 10 more remix-styled difficult levels and chetz-mate your opponent! This pack is added as the first level pack in the post-game, with the previous level pack being pushed back in the level order!

With this pack update, Chetz! is now fully ready for release on Steam with the Early Access content promises finished in three major update cycles!

Minor Improvements:

Controller support improved for more controller types.

Bug fixes in regards to piece movement and level design.

The future of Chetz! is likely to be focused on bug fixes for the foreseeable future. In the event of major support from the player-base, more level packs, soundtracks and skins could be considered, all for free access for the initial purchase of the game!

Thank you all for your support of Chetz!