Updates Notes for 0.945

Early Access Launch Version 0.945

Thank you so much for supporting the Early Access version of the game. We are very much interested in feedback and ideas. Feel free to participate in our Discord or post something in the Steam discussion forums. I am reading all the review feedback.

Changes in this version:

This update mostly focuses on more urgent adjustments with a couple of minor enhancements thrown in that did not require extensive testing. Bigger changes to improve stealth and other mechanics coming soon. Thanks for your patience!

There is now a basic surrender calibration at the start of the game. Some users had problems surrendering because the default values only worked well for people with a certain arm length.

Reduced distance regular enemies detect player in field of vision from 18 meters to 16 meters. This should help alleviate guards spotting you before you spot them in low lit areas. There will be further changes coming to ensure display gamma is where it should be for core game mechanics.

Enemy guards will occasionally cough when they are idle and not moving. I will be adding other idle sounds soon, but this was easy to add without getting voice actors involved in the studio. This even applies to special forces enemy types, but don't rely on it. Always peek around corners and into rooms before running in.

Some weapon storage adjustments and fixes to try and improve it for some players

Added comfort option for controller based direction movement. The default is head-based.

Additional tweak to gun/hand position angle. I am still trying to make this comfortable for all XR controller types.

Prevent hiding spaces appearing behind prisoner beds and electrical boxes

Prevent torches from spawning on propaganda posters

Some improvement to physics / hand position of bottles

Graffiti made larger to more easily spot

Graffiti appears more frequently in cells

Fixed a bug that allowed a player to hide in front of locked cell

If someone got excited they finally escaped the dungeon and raised their hands to celebrate it might confuse the game they were trying to surrender. 😔 This should be fixed.

Coins in chests now highlight when hovered to select

SS Spawn chances have been reduced slightly until the enemy awareness features are added in a future update.

More gun code optimizations for responsiveness

Surrender will not activate when paused (including lack of user precense / taking off headset)

It's very rare, but it is possible that some dungeons may be created with a section you cannot reach. This is a priority for the next update because this could lead to user frustration.