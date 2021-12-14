Time to ROCK ON! Unplugged is available now for PCVR!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Unplugged is out now for PC VR* with a new, free update that makes its way to Quest as well.

A fresh, exclusive song "Unplug Yourself" from Steel Panther is a tailor-made track for Unplugged and can be heard in the game first!

Check out our teaser of this new banger!

*Valve Index Controller-supported headsets only

All the finetuning from the Quest version made it into the PCVR release and here's all the new features you'll find in this new update:

🎸 New Track from Steel Panther "Unplug Yourself" 🎸

We enjoyed our collaboration with Steel Panther a lot, and the feeling was mutual! They composed a new song just for Unplugged, now available for you to hit the leaderboards on!

✨"Easy Peasy" Difficulty mode✨

Sometimes you just wanna rock out and work on your legendary stage presence; Easy Peasy mode will allow you just go through your journey to stardom with Satchel all chilled out!

🔍 Pass-through (Quest-only) 🔎

With Quest Passthrough, you will blend the game's virtual stage with your living room. Rocking the stage and seeing your family and friends cheer you on as you play is a perfect combination that comes right on time for the holidays!

Here's a refresher of our setlist!

With a setlist of over 20 songs, you'll get to rock out hard to some of the biggest rock songs! Become a rock legend with Steel Panther's Satchel as your mentor.

See you on stage!