 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Unplugged update for 14 December 2021

Time to ROCK ON! Unplugged is available now for PCVR!

Share · View all patches · Build 7787713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Unplugged is out now for PC VR* with a new, free update that makes its way to Quest as well.

A fresh, exclusive song "Unplug Yourself" from Steel Panther is a tailor-made track for Unplugged and can be heard in the game first!

Check out our teaser of this new banger!

*Valve Index Controller-supported headsets only

All the finetuning from the Quest version made it into the PCVR release and here's all the new features you'll find in this new update:

🎸 New Track from Steel Panther "Unplug Yourself" 🎸

We enjoyed our collaboration with Steel Panther a lot, and the feeling was mutual! They composed a new song just for Unplugged, now available for you to hit the leaderboards on!

"Easy Peasy" Difficulty mode

Sometimes you just wanna rock out and work on your legendary stage presence; Easy Peasy mode will allow you just go through your journey to stardom with Satchel all chilled out!

🔍 Pass-through (Quest-only) 🔎

With Quest Passthrough, you will blend the game's virtual stage with your living room. Rocking the stage and seeing your family and friends cheer you on as you play is a perfect combination that comes right on time for the holidays!

Here's a refresher of our setlist!

With a setlist of over 20 songs, you'll get to rock out hard to some of the biggest rock songs! Become a rock legend with Steel Panther's Satchel as your mentor.

See you on stage!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.