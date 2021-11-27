New DLCs, Revised Map and Added features

Hello Everyone!
At this end of November, We've got new presents for you guys!
We got new DLCs customizations for hairs, revised main hall for sewerage (big area) and some added features.
HAIRs DLCs
First lets introduce to 2 new DLCs. Its hairs customizations dlc which its named as Hime and Dere.
Hime Style
A straight clean cut hime hairstyle its good feature of any anime character to show their feminine and elegent sight for its owner.
Its also show the beauty of the character.
Dere Style
Timid and shy girl always has this kind of hairstyle. Sometimes it do show their cuteness also mysterious of its character.
Make you want to protect!
Bun cut style
I also provide another hairstyle for FREE! This make your character appearance more adult look. The power of Ara ara also emphasize here with the motherly appearance hairstyle.
Have a try!
All hairstyle can be use and customize at inventories level area.
REVISED SEWERAGE MAIN HALL
I'm as player also feel the lacking of retreat / flanking route during playing on this area.
So for this matter, I do some revision on the sewerage main hall (big hall area) to make it able to traverse better.
With this player able to do their mission with ease
Here, few comparison changes of map:
ADDED SOME FEATURES
Here's new update features that may interest you guys;
- Added nanosys exhanges <> gold
- Added damage indicator where damage comming
- Added Shotgun knocking back enemies (Only Player able to do it)
Thank you guys for keep supporting this game! Don't worry new update might added when the time comes!
FOLLOW XENOAISAM STUDIO
For tiny news / update / something
Discord : https://discord.gg/NddQqDt
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/xenoaisamstudio/
You guys can join the Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Group Page if didnt join yet:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1758950
Also you can join the chat for instant talk, anything;
https://s.team/chat/hQu5CcbP
Changed files in this update