New DLCs, Revised Map and Added features

Hello Everyone!

At this end of November, We've got new presents for you guys!

We got new DLCs customizations for hairs, revised main hall for sewerage (big area) and some added features.

HAIRs DLCs

First lets introduce to 2 new DLCs. Its hairs customizations dlc which its named as Hime and Dere.

Hime Style

A straight clean cut hime hairstyle its good feature of any anime character to show their feminine and elegent sight for its owner.

Its also show the beauty of the character.





Dere Style

Timid and shy girl always has this kind of hairstyle. Sometimes it do show their cuteness also mysterious of its character.

Make you want to protect!





Bun cut style

I also provide another hairstyle for FREE! This make your character appearance more adult look. The power of Ara ara also emphasize here with the motherly appearance hairstyle.

Have a try!







All hairstyle can be use and customize at inventories level area.

REVISED SEWERAGE MAIN HALL

I'm as player also feel the lacking of retreat / flanking route during playing on this area.

So for this matter, I do some revision on the sewerage main hall (big hall area) to make it able to traverse better.

With this player able to do their mission with ease

















Here, few comparison changes of map:





ADDED SOME FEATURES

Here's new update features that may interest you guys;

Added nanosys exhanges <> gold

Added damage indicator where damage comming

Added Shotgun knocking back enemies (Only Player able to do it)

Thank you guys for keep supporting this game! Don't worry new update might added when the time comes!

