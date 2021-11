Hi All.

We have just uploaded a hotfix for a bug introduced in V1.015, where restoring a game that was saved on the Adventure Map would not load properly.

We've had a bit of a brain-meltdown with V1.015 and promise to do better next time!!

Apologies to anyone who encountered this issue, hopefully all will be well now but please let us know if there are any further problems.

All the best.

Ian & Jann