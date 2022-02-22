Vangers: Now in HD!

Today on 22.02.22 an update which was anticipated by many Wheelers shall be released:

the game now supports 1280х720 resolution!

How to activate:

Options -> Graphics -> Screen: one click and you’re good to go!

These days game's code is published as Open Source and the development is driven by enthusiasts from the game’s Community. A few years ago Nikita “lpenguin” Pryanichnikov created an HD patch, which was refined by joint efforts with the author and so now we can add the resulting upgrade to the official version of the game.

List of changes:

after HD activation you can see world's surface in full screen. Special expanded borders were added for Menu and escaves; Now you can see original arts while traveling through Passages; Stability of Multiplayer mode was significantly improved.

Yes, we do play Vangers online! A lot of bugs was fixed too; Credits in the Menu were updated: now you can discover the names of Community members who have been improving the game over the last years.

Known Issues

After activation of HD the oxygen bar may be partially overlapped by parts of interface so you won’t see how much you have left. You may use F1 by default to turn off the interface.

This will be fixed in the next updates.

Leave your feedback and emotions in comments!

Do not forget that Open Source lets you join the game's development.

GitHub: https://github.com/KranX/Vangers

We’d like to thank everybody who was working on this update:

lpenguin, stalkerg, caiiiycuk, Aidoneus, morkowski, XiadaOku, DileSoft, EXL, exstrim401, Fenex,

devnexen, zorgrin, alehay, br0ziliy, ludwici, ZeeWanderer, Zuzon, kvark, DeltaDesignRus, [W]DimON and other developers thanks to whom the game is still alive and thriving 24 years after its release.

Also kudos to the players who were helping by testing.

Art for this update: morkowski

Steam News by [W]DimON with support of DileSoft

Our Community is happy to meet international Vangers.

Right now you can join us here:

Discord (Press the Red Beeb in "Подиш" after joining and after that you can find International Channel)

FB