0.234.0

-added more logging and a temporary work around for the environment override bug

-fixed some user maintenence code

-updated custom room code length to 4-20 characters.

-rooms jointed through custom code support ranked play.

This may be temporary or permanent, but for now this

is the only way to allow for the various tournaments to

make ranked play mandatory and easily verifiable

-added whitelist/blacklist versioning so that I can force an update

for platforms while allowing a specific, still functional older version to work (pico)

This way i don't have to wait for the Pico qa process. Another situation that occured was

that I pushed an update that I wanted to force people to undo, but didn'table

have the means to do so without kicking people on an earlier version off.

-server update to allow for revert/reverse for matches for over a week

-server side updates for the quickmatch process. The default behavior for now will be

that the filters you set in the quickmatch screen will be hard limits. I've also

added more logging so that I can see what is going on.

-net message visibility fix