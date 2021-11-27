November Update (211127)

G'day folks!

With level fifteen complete, the third chapter is done and I can focus on either the next chapter or making the editors more intuitive to use. The AI is still a concern with wasting moves, and the editors are still far from robust, so perhaps I'll fix things up before jumping into the next chapter.

Neat Stuff

Level 15 added, bringing in another boss fight.

Additional levels added to challenge mode.

Thus, more maps to use in skirmish mode.

The first turn on a skirmish will focus the camera on the squad's first home panel, or failing that, their first unit. Or if none are deployed, to the middle of the map. This might cause some campaign missions to have janky starts as cutscenes and initial camera settings fight for control.

If the player is defeated in a campaign/challenge level, even if there are AI players, end the match.

Bugfixes and tweaks

Text on the objectives popup are now no longer overwhelmingly huge.

Fixed instances of techniques not actually healing status effects

Fixed cutscenes doubling up on skipping ahead when the user clicks to move on.

On that note, fade effects in the cutscenes now finish despite the user skipping past.

Events now immediately load one after another in the campaign.

DefeatUnit event now focuses on the unit being defeated.

Fixed instances where the player could add units to an enemy squad in challenge mode. (In retrospect, maybe letting people do this would be neat).

Fixed instances where the player could not actually add units to a challenge map.

Missing sounds added to RailTank

Fixed instances where a squad was defeated just before their turn came up would soft-lock the game.

Thanks for reading and take it easy!