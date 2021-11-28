Version 0.4.7 (Toons and Booms) is here!

Hello friends,

This update is all about style and the colors. There has been a huge redesign and retexturing of the models, and menus, to make the game feel more stylised and handpainted. We are really happy with the new look and feel. Here is a list of the more important changes:

Graphics:

Almost all of the game biomes got retextured and many models were updated or replaced.

New animations for the main character.

New animations for the interactable objects.

New animations for the traps and gates.

New "Take damage" overlay.

GUI:

New main menu and cover on the start screen.

New Map images.

Created completely new UI control system, which is implemented in the main menu and is about to fully replace the old one in future versions.

Improved Loading and structuring of the menus.

New style and fonts for the ingame messages.

Gameplay:

Soul now drops and stacks on piles instead of being individual particles.

Level design improved to balance some areas that were too difficult.

Engine:

Game is updated to run on the new version of Unity 3D.

Movement and skill usage of the player are completely redesigned.

Added subtle idle camera movement.

The system to control camera movement is completely redesigned.

Improved mobs battle AI.

Improvement mobs movement.

Improved Loading

Improved structure of the game scenes to allow multiple game modes.

Game now starts immediatelly after loading new area instead of waiting for input.

Improved music transitions.

Improved menu screens fade-in and fade-out.

There are many new features and content that we are working on, but did not get released in this update, That includes the long awaited multiplayer. We are still testing and tweaking it and expect to gradually include it in the next updates. Thanks to everybody in the community for the support!

If you want to help testing or just keep a close eye on the development, you are welcome to join us: https://discord.gg/nQjdRCM