Update 100 is Now Live!

We did it! We somehow managed to finish the “Alpha cycle that would not end” and complete Update 100! It’s a jammed pack one, and of course a special number. Given it’s been several months of Alphas and tests and we know y’all don’t all follow the devlogs, we figured we’d give you this condensed summary of the main features of this Update.

Hand Filtering



Hand filtering options are now available in the Options Panel (enabled by default), to aid with shaky hands and less than perfect tracking situations. Even when set to 'raw' input, the pointer laser used when operating any interface has an extra layer of filtering to make it easier to hit buttons rapidly and accurately.

Sniping Stabilization



Along with the base filtering options, Sniping stabilization is now available, a system that arrests the velocity of your gun and makes you make larger movements for small differences in angle, making it possible to free-stand shoot hundreds of meters away, even without a fancy gunstock or shooting prone.

Retention Reloading



At popular request, Magazine Retention Reloading has been added to the game, allowing you to 'palm' empty magazines while still holding a fresh one, for faster reloads and tacticool style points.

Ammo Animation



The game's Ammunition handling visuals have been overhauled, with magazine loading, ejection, chambering and palm cycling all getting interpolation to make things more polished looking, and make it more obvious when certain actions have been performed successfully.

Smart Multi-chamber Loading



Multi-chamber weapons like break action shotguns and derringers can be simul-loaded with several pieces of ammunition at once, making them more viable in Take&Hold, and allowing for a loading style frequently seen in competition shooting.

Smart Palming



With the help of the popular mod's authors, Smart Palming has been integrated into the base game. This makes it so that any time you grab a stack of ammo from a quickbelt slot while holding a firearm, or ammo container, only up to the correct number of rounds will be grabbed into your hand.

Item Spawner Mk.3





And of course, the most seismic of changes in Update 100 (though still a work in progress), a new Item Spawner has been introduced. Found currently in the Indoor Range and Proving Ground, it has tons of new features like narrated video instructions, better page organization and tag searching. You'll see this evolve of the next couple updates, and will completely replace the old spawner in all scenes once it is finalized and fully tested.

So that about does it! Update 100 has been first and foremost for us, and attempt to hone and polish the core of the game to try to improve the user experience for old and new players alike. We want to thank all of you in the community who are still with us on this meaty shooty vr journey. We have a few more surprises before the year is out.

Cheers,

All of us at RUST LTD.

Additions:

Added New Item Spawner Prototype to Indoor Range & Proving Ground with tons of new features. (Still WIP tho)

Added All Sosigguns in the game to ItemSpawner (new and old)

Added All Cartridges to ItemSpawner (new only)

Added New Feature: Smart Cartridge Spawning (Thanks to Jack Foxtrot, Blockbuilder and Nrgill28). With this enabled (on by default), when grabbing a stack of cartridges while holding another object, only an appropriate number of them will be grabbed, based upon the number of empty/spent chambers, and the empty space in a held or internal magazine, clip or speedloader. Note that if rounds aren’t spawnlocked this takes them from the top of a stack first.

Added New Firearm: APS Machine pistol (9x18mm)

Added New Attachments: APS Stocks (Wood, Bakelite, Wire)

Added New Attachment: APS suppressor

Added New Model for RPG-7 and Rocket (byeee old model), with a functional ladder sight, and cleaner texture work

[Itemspawner Mk. 2] Added New Experimental Flash Page using video

Added New PSG1 with 5, 10 and 20 round magazines

Added New Firearm: PP19 Vityaz (9x19mm) with 30rnd mag and 50rnd Drum

Added New Attachment: Perst3 Laser

Added New Attachment: RKO Foregrip

Added New Attachment: Mk2. Hex Suppressor

Added New Attachment: PK120 Reflex Sight

Added several new Impact Sound types for future content work

Added New Feature: Magazine Palming (Can be disabled in Firearm Options)

Added New Firearm: PMM (Modern Makarov in 9x18mm)

[Meat Fortress] Added New Firearm: Medical 180 (Syringe)

[Meat Fortress] Added New Grenade: Ubernade

Added New Options Section: Hand Smoothing & Filtering

Added New Option: Hand Filtering Mode (Defaulted to Enabled)

Added New Option: Sniping Assist Mode (Defaulted to Enabled)

Added New Firearm: UMP-9 (9x19mm)

Changes:

Changed just metric butt-loads of item metadata

Cartridge insertion into magazines is now smoothly animated

Cartridge insertion into chambers is now smoothly animated

Cartridge ejection from magazines is now smoothly animated

Cartridge proxy round cycling is now smoothly animated (for the main round)

The last shotgun cartridge of a handful will be fed in more rapidly to tube-fed shotguns, and is posed accordingly (when two shells are held)

When inserting a magazine into a firearm while having another magazine palmed, the palmed magazine no longer snaps into the position of the held magazine, but interpolates to it (physically) over ¼ second

Chambering a cartridge into a break-action weapon or derringer, when holding a stack of cartridges, will now chamber a cartridge into each empty chamber.

Loading a round into a magazine now makes a lower pitched sound when loading the last round in capacity-wise.

LPVO Reticles Adjusted

Changed RPG-7 Chambering behavior

Sten Mk. 6 now has a front blade sight

Closed Bolt Receiver weapons where you directly grab the bolt, and which can be loaded down through the receiver, can now have their bolt locked and unlocked while holding the bolt (B/Y, Up/Down on touchpad). This helps facilitate topping up clip-fed guns. This functionality was added to: M1 Garand, M14, All SKS Variants, All VZ-58 variants, Model 8, Model 81

Functional Ladder Sights were added/calibrated for the following firearms: Bren LMG, 1918 Bar, All M60 Variants, China Lake, RPG-7, M79, Lee Enfield & Jungle Carbine

Improved M1894 Iron sight picture

Made Ubernade explosion less deafening

[ItemSpawner] Changed Tag Sorting Algorithm to be ‘OR’ within a category, and ‘AND’ when using multiple categories. This seems to be the most commonly expected behavior from folks interfacing with other tag based systems for this size of item library.

[ItemSpawner] Selected Tag Display Tweaked

[Take & Hold] Changed Flaccid Snake Equipment pool item from G3SG1 to PSG1

Fixed Stoner63 AR metadata such that it is in the correct category now.

Fixed Proving Ground Respawn Point

Cleaned up a bunch of debug logs that were errantly left in

Changed a bunch of internal meta-data (this is ongoing)

Changed the internal name flags for some metadata fields for display clarity (this is ongoing)

Changed which values (filtered/raw) are used internally by virtual stock based on hand filtering settings. This is still WIP and has a glitch or two present.

[Take & Hold] Level load wiener can now be thrown into your mouth.

Long Gun Two-handed Stabilization can now be activated via holding the trigger on the forward hand

Pistol style two-hand stabilization broken out into its own option

Various hand filtering internal values tweaked

Replaced Existing Firearm Model: UMP-45 (.45 ACP)

