Friday Update #4

Hey!

Today is the next update of the game, which should be liked by everyone who loves to create new items in games by himself.

No, there won't be a full-fledged crafting system yet. But there is already something interesting.

Have you ever met strange creatures in the mountains or swamps, emitting inarticulate sounds? Now, these are elementals. If you look at what they have inside, you can easily find one or even two special gems. These stones often have magical properties.

And now you can enchant your items with these stones! But for a successful enchantment, it would be good to understand magic, or just have a couple of very dexterous hands. At least I promise that if something goes wrong, you won't explode.

If you have a problem with a pair of dexterous hands, then there is a way to solve the issue for money. Now in every monastery you can provide an item with a magical effect. True, there you have to be content with the effect that comes across. And it's also good, they won't take money from you if something doesn't work out.

For lovers of sharp swords, there is good news too. The blacksmith agreed to sharpen your weapon, of course, this will also require money. But the swords will definitely become sharper, and the armor will become stronger.

In addition to the visible improvements to the game, we have been fixing bugs and crashes all week. I really hope that now there won't be so many problems with them.

The main enchanter of the island of Avallon was with you.

Stay in touch!