Update Alpha V. 1.0.2a NOW OUT!

Hello again!

So during these days, I have been working on several things like reworking the entire controller input system (which we will see if you like it more than the older one). Also working on Zone 2 with new biomes but unfortunately, I can't add to the game biomes without bosses because how the game is done. But I have been working on new features for the next Zone, Bohu, and I am excited! I also changed the crafting system, now workbenches have crafting queues and they will automatically craft the items for you! This took me more than I thought so I couldn't work more on new content but next big update it will for sure the Zone 2 unlocked! ^^

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

+Reworked crafting system.

+Workbenches now have crafting queues.

+Reworked controller input system (lets see if this new system works better than before).

+Added new sound when unlocking a district checkpoint.

+Added new purification potion tier.



New crafting UI & system.

Changed potion sprites.

Fixed monolith lights.

Arrows and keys can be crafted in a workbench.

Fixed bug where entering essence gate wouldn't unlock a district checkpoint.

Fixed bug where pressing G key would do weird things to camera.

Updated some Russian language terms.

*Fixed excessive bloom for new players.

More changes during these 3 weeks:

+Added sculptor intro dialogue.

+Added some feedback to the purity chest in districts.

+Now player has to kill the elite in outposts obligatorily before returning to the camp.

+Kekyoin now appears in every district.

+Added icon when tittle announces current location or an event.

+While in inventory or pause menu, you can close the the menus pressing ESC or TAB.

+Now districts can be generated infinite times.

+Now players can save game while in districts.

+Added Shard Healer.

+Added boss fight song.

+Added more sounds to boss attacks.

+Reworked the boss room.

+Killing a boss will increase max hp by 100.

Deleting a save file will reset time and progression UI text.

Fixed some terrain generation bugs.

Fixed essence gate particles.

Fixed item reforge requirements UI bug.

Fixed some minor load bugs.

Higher tier biome doors now appear more often in lower districts.

Changed rules of regenerating districts.

Texts in Shell Manipulator UI will appear correctly.

Steam achievements now are unlocked independently from in-game achievements.

Fixed player couldn't interact with sculptures with controller input.

Changed 'accurate' name to 'precice' weapon mod.

Changed how defense reduces enemy damage.

Reduced boss projectiles damage.

Teaked all bosses AI and bullet patterns.

Increased boss heath and shield.

Fixed some more language words.

Essence gates will be always on.

Fixed save and exit button UI bug in options menu.

Have a nice day/night, enjoy your time doing what you like most!

David ːwinter2019happyyulː