Keep the Keep update for 26 November 2021

Keep the Keep v1.8.0 is out: Graphical Upgrades!

26 November 2021

Good day, fellow Keepers!

Have you missed us for the last few weeks, perhaps?

Well, today we have good news for you: it's about time to finally reveal our work and plans for the following weeks!

As we have heard from our players, the graphical solution we have as well as the orthographical camera do not provide the best impression overall. Thus, we have taken the liberty to spend previous weeks learning Blender and working on the graphical improvements!

While it takes a lot of time to develop, we wouldn't want to delay the updates any longer and the upcoming Autumn Sale is a perfect occasion to show you the new Combat Themes. Behold, the Summer!

We hope you find the new view perspective to be as attractive as we do, as well as the improved shading system, not to mention the whole tileset of new models that we have developed on our own, way more flexible and consistent way to present the game:

And there's more to come and discover for yourself!

Now that we have the skill and have decided on the graphical style, the following weeks will be spent on a better Campaign map, as well as consistent Tower Graphics and perhaps, some background story, too!

Stay tuned!

Sincerely yours,

Nebulate.me

