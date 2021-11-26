EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 25

NEW: Added Objective Tower A X1 per Map (Works same way as Skill Capsule Towers): When interacted via Context UI, it will yield four new Objectives for you to complete. (New Saves).

NEW: New Objective Red Alert.

NEW: New Objective Time Bandit Ambush.

NEW: New Objective Dr. Wilson.

NEW: New Mini-Boss Dr. Wilson and Crap Golem Amplifier Portable Equipment. In addition, Datapad is explaining Dr. Wilson's origins and Steam Achievement for eliminating him.

NEW: New Objective Mutated.

NEW: Added Fruit Crate X3 per Map: Yields fruits and is guarded by Guard NPC Mutated Colonist Variant 2.

NEW: Added New Enemy Faction (Time Bandits). All Time Bandits use Time Capsules, and on death, they escape rather than die.

--------------------------------------------------

Colonists will no longer try to poop or pee during objectives.

--------------------------------------------------

Added Big Stone Sword (2H Weapon) for primitive crafting.

--------------------------------------------------

SFX: Ancient Druid Voice line improved.

SFX: Alpha Warrior Voice line improved.

SFX: Lost Bandit Voice line improved.

Music: Added Dr. Wilson Theme Music.

--------------------------------------------------

Deprecated: Removed Time Traveller-89 event.

--------------------------------------------------

Fixed Bug where some objectives would appear on the list even if they are completed.

Fixed Bug where Repeatable Objective Tooltip was showing incorrectly Influence Reward yield.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.

Cheers!