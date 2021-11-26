 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Entodrive update for 26 November 2021

Entodrive Devlog 38

Share · View all patches · Build 7786072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What I've been working on :

Preview of the new location w/ music I've been working on for it :

What are these weird rocks?



Playing into the new mining mechanics added last week, I am going to make Entodrive that are only obtainable through mining. Here is a peak at 2 obtained through collecting specific mining items.

Bringing the corresponding mine items to their respective rocks will generate specific Entodrive at level 40. More updates on included Entodrive and mining guides coming in December.

Fiddleweaf - Floral - Upgrades to Reefmopper at level 50



Reefmopper - Floral / Magic

Dowshell - Aqua / Ore - Upgrades to Mortoise at level 50



Mortoise - Aqua / Ingot

New items :

Burning Heart



Freezemite



Frozen Core



Cosmic Core



Mystery Pineapple

How will bartering work?

NPCs will request specific combinations of salvageable items. Upon bringing them the NPC will swap out the salvage for a special item. These items will play into customizing your own server building that I'll share more about in December. This will mostly be a post game mechanic. I will eventually make it possible to hack salvage only monsters before beating the game.

What's coming next :

Travel on the SS Vector to a new location!

Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

More Items

Bartering

Updated world map :

Changed files in this update

Entodrive Content Depot 1520711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.