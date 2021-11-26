Quick update + Discounts + Steam Award 🏆

Souls, creatures and some humans! How are you?

Tobias Rusjan here, the guy who's helping creator Andres Borghi with the release of his game.

The Steam Awards 2021 started, and I wanted to invite you all to nominate The Black Heart for the category "Labor of Love" ❤️

After working with Andres during the last year and after learning all about the background and details behind this wonderful project, I can tell you without hesitation that this is a unique and passionate work that truly deserves this recognition. So... Let's vote it!

On the other hand, both game and Soundtrack DLC are currently 15% OFF because of the Autumn sales. And if you get them from the Chaos Bundle, the discount increases to 28% 💸

If you already have those items, this would be a great opportunity to buy them for a friend. Thank you!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23176/The_Black_Heart_Chaos_Bundle/

Finally, we have just made a quick update for the game with some fixes. So check it out from your library to get it 🔧

Don't forget to follow us on our social networks for more news:

Have an amazing-bloody weekend, everybody!

Tobias