The Black Heart update for 26 November 2021

Quick update + Discounts + Steam Award 🏆

Share · View all patches · Build 7785808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Souls, creatures and some humans! How are you?

Tobias Rusjan here, the guy who's helping creator Andres Borghi with the release of his game.

The Steam Awards 2021 started, and I wanted to invite you all to nominate The Black Heart for the category "Labor of Love" ❤️

After working with Andres during the last year and after learning all about the background and details behind this wonderful project, I can tell you without hesitation that this is a unique and passionate work that truly deserves this recognition. So... Let's vote it!

On the other hand, both game and Soundtrack DLC are currently 15% OFF because of the Autumn sales. And if you get them from the Chaos Bundle, the discount increases to 28% 💸

If you already have those items, this would be a great opportunity to buy them for a friend. Thank you!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23176/The_Black_Heart_Chaos_Bundle/

Finally, we have just made a quick update for the game with some fixes. So check it out from your library to get it 🔧

Have an amazing-bloody weekend, everybody!

Tobias

