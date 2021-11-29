Update Notes 29/11

Hello everyone! We just pushed an update that includes some fixes and some preparations for new features! Here's a list of changes:

Observer mode: Downed players can now enter observer mode and see what their friends are doing.

New signal amplifier model and some sounds, preparing for rework.

New enemy proximity sounds for large enemy!

New smaller enemy animation

Fixed an issue that would stop players from running or crouching after getting caught by enemies.

Other fixes

Thanks to your help, we have identified an issue that causes the game to not restart and get stuck on the Logo screen, when using the Steam invite interface. This will be fixed very soon.

Thank you for all the reports and your understanding, especially in our discord server! More fixes will be rolled out frequently!

OnSkull Games