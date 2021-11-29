 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Unsafe update for 29 November 2021

Update Notes 29/11

Share · View all patches · Build 7785617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We just pushed an update that includes some fixes and some preparations for new features! Here's a list of changes:

  • Observer mode: Downed players can now enter observer mode and see what their friends are doing.
  • New signal amplifier model and some sounds, preparing for rework.
  • New enemy proximity sounds for large enemy!
  • New smaller enemy animation
  • Fixed an issue that would stop players from running or crouching after getting caught by enemies.
  • Other fixes

Thanks to your help, we have identified an issue that causes the game to not restart and get stuck on the Logo screen, when using the Steam invite interface. This will be fixed very soon.

Thank you for all the reports and your understanding, especially in our discord server! More fixes will be rolled out frequently!

OnSkull Games

Changed files in this update

Unsafe Content Depot 1756161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.