Follower Update

This update adds the ability to add a follower to help you on your adventures, along with being able to carry items for you. Along with being able to add a follower, you can now customise this follower within the new character customizer, which will also allow you to customise employees! The dialogue with NPCs has now changed to feel more like real dialogue, with different types of NPC's having unique dialogue options. And to top it all off, you can now build a dog house, which will then let you purchase and name a dog, that will follow you around. The dog can dig up loot for you every few minutes, and over time your friendship with the dog will increase, which will increase the rate of loot found.

To go with being able to add a follower, any gun you give that follower they will then use as their main weapon (with infinite ammo), meaning they can use any weapon the player can use. This feature also works with an employed NPC that is assigned to defence. Additionally, the aiming of NPCs has been increased to compliment the different weapon choices, meaning they should now be slightly more accurate.

A few fixes have also been implemented here and there, most bugs should be cleared (bugs that I'm aware of).

As always let me know if there are any issues, and I'll get on them asap.