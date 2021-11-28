Update #40: Sales, Mastery and Bug Fixes

Hey folks! This week's update dropping a bit later here in the weekend sorry! Just was leaving this one on the Beta Branch a touch longer to ensure everything was all good.

Nothing super new in this one - this is mostly me just catching up on Bug Reports - either from the Forums or the Discord. Thank you so much to everyone who takes the time to report any oddities. I try to jump on them as soon as possible but I know it can take a few days, especially when I’m busy working on new systems.

I’ve managed to log most things I’m pretty sure, but there may have been a few small fixes I ticked off that have missed the list.

Tempest Mastery Achievement and Card Back



Sorry for taking so long on this one added in! If you’ve already fully mastered the Tempest class, you should have this achievement pop the moment you boot the game up! The Card Back will unlock alongside it.

WIth all the recent card backs that have been added - it’s probably starting to get to the point where I need to do something about that UI. Some organization, filtering etc. Definitely something I’ll be looking at soon.

Reviews

I mention it a lot, so at the risk of sounding like a broken record ... wow. I’ve been very overwhelmed in the last week at the outpouring of support for Vault. Definitely the highest volume of reviews by a long shot. It means a lot, thank you so, so much!

Metrics

So I’ve done a pretty decent data export regarding card win rates, and Dabor and I will be going over the full list during the week. Expect some changes probably in the next patch with minor tweaks and balance to outliers (both good and bad). The goal is obviously to keep Vault as balanced as possible, and sometimes some minor tweaks need to happen.

Sale

As you can probably tell, Vault is on Sale for the Steam Thanksgiving Sale event! Happy Thanksgiving to all those who celebrate - and welcome to all the new players (and sorry in advanced, you're going to get sick of my constant long winded patch posts haha)!

Steam Game Awards

I wasn’t sure if I should add this in at the bottom, but figured why not. As you may have seen on the Vault of the Void store page, there is now an option to nominate Vault of the Void for the Steam Game Awards. It only takes 2 clicks! Vault is pretty niche I know, so it might be a long shot, but if you feel like Vault qualifies for the “Labour of Love” award, then I’d appreciate it so much if you dropped in a nomination!

Challenge Coin rework is still on the way, next time you see all my typing, hopefully I’ll be announcing all the details!

Thanks again everyone, happy Void hunting!

All for now

Josh

The Big Ol' List o' Stuff