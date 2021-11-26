11/27 Closure of the archive version update notice

Dear Agent,

The mirror system is expected to be updated at 11/27 4:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00), which is estimated to take 30 minutes. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

The pass reward and the Pass Soul jade will be reset after the update next Thursday (December 2). Please collect the current reward in time to avoid unnecessary loss of reward.

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000

(In this update, Yang Qilang and Lanruo Temple are the first version, if there is a major BUG need to temporarily disable)

[New features]

New resentment spirit attack: Yang Qilang

"Let me show you how good the Young can shoot."

Yang Qilang is a very aggressive spirit, as the first shot in the Northern Song Dynasty - Yang family markswork users, his flexibility and lethality are extremely powerful.

Face pinching function is open

"Pinch your face before entering the game to make a difference."

Agents can purchase a new item in the mall: Yyrondan. After purchase, you can choose the role and click on the upper right corner to select the face pinching function. After this update, all players will receive an email: Yrondan X3

Man-machine mode opening

"Master your character's skills faster against psychic Bureau AI."

Agents can enter this mode by selecting man-machine versus single player mode in the start game interface

New map: Lanruo Temple

"Lanruo Temple is a very special place for some spiritualists and vengeful spirits. What would have happened if they had come here..."

Other features Added

New Evil Magic:

Seal is paradoxical - Damage array: The vengeful spirit can attack the array eye, making it unable to seal for 10 seconds

Seal is magic - Illusory Array: every time a psychic is sealed, a vengeful spirit will randomly appear elsewhere

Seal is magic - Spirit array: vengeful spirit can attack the eye array, the attacked eye seal cannot restore spirit for 60 seconds

Seal deception - Maze: refresh 5 false eyes randomly at the beginning, unable to seal the psychic seal, then the array of eyes will disappear

Curse paradox - Gift of The Gods: A vengeful spirit gains 1 skill point every 180 seconds

Curse of Deception - Void Body: Psychic Seal circle loses 2 health per second

Curse of Deception - Eye of Darkness: The psychic seals an eye for 10 seconds

Curse paradox - Verve: Every time a psychic falls, there is a 70% chance of losing an extra verve New items on the Clan Store: Nie Xiaoqian - Rich Family (set), Yu Ji - The Universe in your Hands (Weapons), Xiao Li - Chu Renmei (Set), Spoon Maniac - Horror Night in the Playground (Weapons), Ao Feng - Stone Can break (1), Zhiqiu Yiye - Inspiration (1) New in the Clan store: Treasure Box New on the Clan store: You can buy the mock-evil spirit

Function optimization

Pass Reward will be updated soon: Pass reward and pass Soul jade will be reset after the update next Thursday (December 2), please receive the current reward in time to avoid unnecessary loss of reward. This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull.

Weeks from role

Zhou Xuanling exploration: Yan Chixia, Zhiqiu Yiye, Shang Xiang, Su Qingli, He Ruoyao, Ge Yongming

Week avoid blame spirit: small spider, yu Ji, spoon crazy demon

New fitting rooms

Theme treasures: Nie Xiaoqian - Hanqin white porcelain series, Qin Qiang - Maid seduction series

Selected Treasure box: Mangrove - Beautiful Scenery series

Mall: Yang Qilang - Tiger Series

Balance adjustment

Adjusted the cooldown of simulated Netting spider 1 skill to (14s/13s/12s/11s) according to skill level (15s/14s/13s/ 13s/ 11s) Changed the upper storage limit of the Spider Web skill to (3/4/5/6) based on skill level (2/4/4/5) Changed the number of interactions needed to escape when the psychic was bound by the spider web skill to (3/2/1/2) based on skill level (3/3/3/3) Now simulates the creation of spider 1, creating a web that takes effect after a certain amount of time Increased the maximum distance of all levels of spider spinning skills Slightly increased the distance of each pull of the unfallen spook hit by spider 3 Added left and right key judgment after releasing one skill and two skill spider cocoon:

Left Release: Release normally

Right click release skill: after release, will attempt to connect three skills spinning Reduced the ability to hit who? The cooldown of all three skills is changed to full rank Reduced the cooldown and energy cost of agent Manlin's main star ability Increased the deceleration caused by agent Manlin's main star ability, Fairy Cord, to (20/25%) from (10/20%)

The problem to repair