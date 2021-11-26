GTTOD - Sticks and Stones Update Patch Notes

YouTube

PATCH NOTES

New Redesigned Void

New Area: The Mausoleum

New Level: The Rugged Pike (Replaces The Spider's Nest)

New arena for The Wetlands

New Door Event

New music

Removed Copyrighted Music (It's a long story...)

Gameplay settings in Starter Cards menu

New Redesigned Pistol

New Lever Action

New Enemy Type: Grenadier (Replaces Chaingunner)

New Enemy Type: Shotgunner

New Attacks for Strider and Imp

New Bunker: The Storage Bunker

New Bunker: The Research Bunker

New Key System for bunkers

New Inventory Upgrade Station

New Extra Life Station

Healing Orbs drop from enemies

General Gameplay Rebalance

Added Tooltips for Mechanical Tutorial

Lots and lots of bug fixes and polish

KNOWN ISSUES

Right now there is a bug I am struggling to squash. Basically, if the player is between 25 with an additional possible 15 units away from a viable navmesh spot that is also in range of a spawn / repool point for enemies, that can FOR SOME GOD FORSAKEN REASON cause a stack overflow with my AI navigation. I have tried quite a few things to fix this, but so far nothing has 100% removed the bug. This bug causes HUGE frame drops, and possibly even crashing on some PCs.

Tonight is date night though, which is why I'm writing this now instead of later. I won't be able to take another crack at this bug until probably tomorrow. Once I do, I'll keep everyone updated on my Discord regarding the progress on squashing this one. I'm sure I just have some accidental function loop somewhere where a function calls itself somehow. My guess is that it has something to do with the cumb timer (how often an enemy updates its navigation checks), and that it is setting to 0 when it can't actively find a place to navigate to, causing it to try and set a new navigation point every frame and completely screwing up the framerate until it is successful.

Just a hunch.

Coding is easy, guys.

Outside of that, there are still the general clipping bugs and what-not. I am not super duper worried about these as I know they'll get squashed as I improve my gameplay systems like Wall Detection and what-not. I have some pretty big system changes to wall detection in mind I wanna try out that will hopefully get it in a better spot.