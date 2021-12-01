Hero Mode, Quality of Life, Difficulty tweaks and more!

Patch Notes:
Hero Mode
Replay the game from the start with all weapons, skills and abilities. (Unlocked at the file selection menu with a 101% save file).
Difficulty Changes
HARD - Flynn now receives 2x damage from all sources except pits. To rebalance this we brought the gem loss percentage on death down to the same as normal difficulty.
A lot of players felt the difficulty change from Normal to Hard felt too little and could still tank a lot of damage. This by no means is the best way to counter the aforementioned issue but at this stage we feel it gives a decent challenge to hard mode in particular.
EASY - Crimson meter auto-charges 50% faster.
A simple tweak to the auto-regen of the player crimson meter, this should allow you to use your special attacks more frequently.
Quality of Life
-Crimson no longer resets between levels
-Ladders are easier to grab
-You can now grab ledges/ropes mid-dodge roll
-Coyote time (jumping later from ledges) is more forgiving
-Sanctia dummies have 50% less health
-Wall jumps now have a small time of locked input to allow for quick direction changing after jumping from a wall
-Crimson Control is filled once unlocked at the Crimson Sanctuary
-Attack combo skills have been reduced in price (we want to encourage players to experiment with combos)
-Relics now offer 1,250 gems when sold, that's a 25% increase for every relic!
-Citadel Reach Dex sequence has been tweaked to stop potential motion sickness (removed screenshake and slowed down slightly)
-Mouse input can be used to select levels & advance dialogue
-Bax sightings are saved between sessions
Bugs Fixed
-Interacting with objects + pressing menu (Dex cutscenes mostly) no longer places the game in a strange state
-Warping to Sanctia/Scourge with "HEAL" bound to level entry input (e.g. ‘A’ on Xbox) now prioritizes level entry rather than warping
-Holding rock and pressing down on jump-through platforms no longer drop you through on rare occasions
-Fixed typos in some dialogue entries
-Lots of minor bug fixes/tweaks
Notes:
Hero Mode is better viewed as a sort of "Cheat mode" for players who have already finished the game. This mode allows players to beat the game in a nonlinear fashion
and access regions out of order. Doing so can throw the dialogue off and have some NPCs tell you things you've either already done or haven't accessed yet.
