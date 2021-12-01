Hero Mode, Quality of Life, Difficulty tweaks and more!

Patch Notes:

Hero Mode

Replay the game from the start with all weapons, skills and abilities. (Unlocked at the file selection menu with a 101% save file).

Difficulty Changes

HARD - Flynn now receives 2x damage from all sources except pits. To rebalance this we brought the gem loss percentage on death down to the same as normal difficulty.

A lot of players felt the difficulty change from Normal to Hard felt too little and could still tank a lot of damage. This by no means is the best way to counter the aforementioned issue but at this stage we feel it gives a decent challenge to hard mode in particular.

EASY - Crimson meter auto-charges 50% faster.

A simple tweak to the auto-regen of the player crimson meter, this should allow you to use your special attacks more frequently.

Quality of Life

-Crimson no longer resets between levels

-Ladders are easier to grab

-You can now grab ledges/ropes mid-dodge roll

-Coyote time (jumping later from ledges) is more forgiving

-Sanctia dummies have 50% less health

-Wall jumps now have a small time of locked input to allow for quick direction changing after jumping from a wall

-Crimson Control is filled once unlocked at the Crimson Sanctuary

-Attack combo skills have been reduced in price (we want to encourage players to experiment with combos)

-Relics now offer 1,250 gems when sold, that's a 25% increase for every relic!

-Citadel Reach Dex sequence has been tweaked to stop potential motion sickness (removed screenshake and slowed down slightly)

-Mouse input can be used to select levels & advance dialogue

-Bax sightings are saved between sessions

Bugs Fixed

-Interacting with objects + pressing menu (Dex cutscenes mostly) no longer places the game in a strange state

-Warping to Sanctia/Scourge with "HEAL" bound to level entry input (e.g. ‘A’ on Xbox) now prioritizes level entry rather than warping

-Holding rock and pressing down on jump-through platforms no longer drop you through on rare occasions

-Fixed typos in some dialogue entries

-Lots of minor bug fixes/tweaks

Notes:

Hero Mode is better viewed as a sort of "Cheat mode" for players who have already finished the game. This mode allows players to beat the game in a nonlinear fashion

and access regions out of order. Doing so can throw the dialogue off and have some NPCs tell you things you've either already done or haven't accessed yet.