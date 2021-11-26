Anniversary Update released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7784929 · Last edited 26 November 2021 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Exactly one year ago, we have released Winter Resort Simulator 2. Today, we are celebrating this anniversary with a brand-new publicbeta update just in time for the start of the winter season!

Check out the list of new features, bugfixes and optimisations - now available on the publicbeta branch:

Shop collections available for modders for a better structure of large mod packs

Multiple bugfixes regarding the NPC waypoint system

A couple of performance optimisations

Bugfixes regarding ropeways

New functions for modders

And many more!

Enjoy the update and have a good start into the winter!