Anniversary Update released!

Exactly one year ago, we have released Winter Resort Simulator 2. Today, we are celebrating this anniversary with a brand-new publicbeta update just in time for the start of the winter season!
Check out the list of new features, bugfixes and optimisations - now available on the publicbeta branch:
- Shop collections available for modders for a better structure of large mod packs
- Multiple bugfixes regarding the NPC waypoint system
- A couple of performance optimisations
- Bugfixes regarding ropeways
- New functions for modders
- And many more!
Enjoy the update and have a good start into the winter!
Changed depots in mptest branch