Winter Resort Simulator 2 update for 26 November 2021

Anniversary Update released!

Anniversary Update released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Exactly one year ago, we have released Winter Resort Simulator 2. Today, we are celebrating this anniversary with a brand-new publicbeta update just in time for the start of the winter season!

Check out the list of new features, bugfixes and optimisations - now available on the publicbeta branch:

  • Shop collections available for modders for a better structure of large mod packs
  • Multiple bugfixes regarding the NPC waypoint system
  • A couple of performance optimisations
  • Bugfixes regarding ropeways
  • New functions for modders
  • And many more!

Enjoy the update and have a good start into the winter!

