The Truck Game update for 26 November 2021

The Truck Game: Full Release!

26 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Truckers,

We conceived of The Truck Game as a game for our own kids in 2011. We immediately started work on it, and it's been our passion project for over 10 years. Our kids have enjoyed many versions over the years, and we'd love for your kids to enjoy it too!

We released The Truck Game on Steam Early Access in December of 2018, and since then, we've released four updates, including our 2021 Halloween Event. And since Halloween, we've made dozens of improvements, added new gameplay challenges, and fixed all the known bugs. It's finally time for our full release!

Welcome to The Truck Game! We look forward to sharing future Truck Game events with you and your family!

Mike and Jim

