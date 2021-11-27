 Skip to content

Cat's Kiss update for 27 November 2021

Update reports and scheduled plans-8

Hello everyone

Simplified Chinese players have been waiting for a long time. This update of the game starts to support the Simplified Chinese version. You can switch the game to Simplified Chinese by following the steps below:



There have been major changes in the main job of the main project during these two months, so there is a delay in the update. But we can finally start to support simplified Chinese.

We just get some feedback about who play this work from "Denpasoft", some of them looks couldn't work. We're sorry about it. Please connect with us by mail 'narrator@hotmail.com.tw' then we can got more information to check this problem, thank you.

The next scheduled update is:

  1. The first update related to cooking, including a new illustration
  2. Hentai will have a little different dialogue with different degrees of affection

See you in the next update

