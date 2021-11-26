CUSTOMISATION AND GREAT IMPROVEMENTS!

Hello, all! Today I'm bringing you the update that I am personally the most proud of. And I hope that you guys see it when you play!

This update brings one of the most requested features since the beginning of the game, and that's full scooter and rider customisation. Before, you could change the colour of the parts on your scooter. But now, you can also change the parts themselves! Along with the addition of pegs. With that, mutliple clothing options have been added for your rider. Whether you want to wear a helmet or not, it's now up to you! (Safety first, remember ːsteammockingː)

Once again I've done my best to improve the flow and feel of the game. And I swear it keeps getting better. With grinds being much smoother and brand new bowl physics, you'll have no problem feeling like a pro rider now!

You can see the full list of changes in our discord here.

I hope you enjoy!