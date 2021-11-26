Void's Calling ep. 2 is now available on Steam.

Before you read the news about release, please take into account the following information:

The game isn’t finished yet, it’s an early access. There’s a big missing event at the beginning of the story and its end. Your saves from 0.9 won’t be working with the 1.0 version. You can export your progress (money, relationship level) but all players will be level 10 in the second episode (for balance purposes). The maximum level you can reach in the second episode is currently 15. Your weapons, potions and armour will be lost when transferring the saves.

The second episode contains:

3788 renders; and many of them are of really high quality if I can say that.

95 animated scenes. Now we have some truly good animations, there’s even a video consisting of 700 frames.

116, 890 words.

For comparison, the first episode includes:

2754 renders.

48 animations (5 we added recently).

121,819 words.

Overall, the second episode contains a bit less text but it’s way more vivid and dynamic thanks to increased number of renders per scene and new animated sequences.

Description:

As good as the story is, it should be noted that in this update we’ve paid a lot of attention to gameplay. We haven’t implemented everything we wanted to yet, but we think that the second episode is a big step forward. However, no need to take full advantage of the new gameplay mechanics. If you’re here just for the story, choose the easy difficulty. Easy difficulty doesn’t mean you won’t see mini games, nor does it mean you’ll have a «kill everyone» button. All it does is help you easily pass most of the fights on your own or by using the auto-combat feature.

The interface has been reworked (vendors, combat system)

We’ve listened to our players’ wishes and now all main events are marked on the map.

I won’t go into details about the story, play and see for yourself. However, not all events are ready, for example, Kilena’s event has been done in a rush and it’ll be reworked.

The animations have been severely improved.

Achievement system is in the plans. The game has items that you can find but at the moment they can’t be equipped, you can only look at them.

That’s it for now. Let us know what you think and how you like it; we can still change a thing or two if needed. We always read your comments and more often than not respond to them.