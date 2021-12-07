Update 11 ‘Outflank’ Now Live

Hi everyone.

We are proud to finish an extremely busy year for the team with an exciting update to warm up your holiday season!

This update sees the introduction of numerous new additions such as Half-tracks, the Panzer IV, the US Trench gun, the FG42 and a large number of bug fixes and tweaks - all of which you can see in the latest changelog below.

As always, please understand that with over 800 changes some minor fixes or tweaks may not be listed due to their proportional significance or exemption when merging similar changes. We aim to be as thorough as possible when it comes to listing key changes while also maintaining an informative and legible list to the community

Over the coming days we will be paying extra attention across all of our channels regarding the stability of the update, if you happen to come across any issues please reach out to us via our respective Discord channels or the Team17 Support page.



Synced resource generation (nodes will no longer generate resources +1 minute from when they were placed but instead generate in sync with ambient resource generation)

Removed the Final Stand Commander Ability (we are temporarily removing the ability as we look at alternative functions that are more balanced)

The Encouraged Commander Ability now only generates additional resources provided by nodes

Added Spawn Medium Tank to US Commander Abilities

Added Spawn Light Tank to Commander Abilities

Increased Heavy Tank fuel costs from 400 to 600

Increased Jumbo75 fuel cost from 300 to 500

Vehicles

Added Halftracks (all factions)

Added Panzer IV (German Medium Tank)

Temporarily Removed Panther (we’ve decided to replace the Panther with the new Pz IV as we look to rework its role and update it’s textures using our improved smart materials)

Bombing run explosions now deal radial damage to Light Armoured parts of vehicles (Recon vehicles, Tank tracks, etc.)

Added Fire PFX to give a visual aid of when a Tank’s engine is destroyed

Improved detection of radial damage against vehicles. (trees and other objects are less likely to block incoming damage if the vehicle isn’t entirely obscured)

Reduced the damage of Recon vehicles from 400 to 200

Increased cooldown of the Sherman 76 to be in line with other Heavy Tanks

Weapons

Added Winchester 1897 Trench Gun (US Engineer lvl 3, US Assault lvl 3)

Added FG-42 - 20 Mag (GER Automatic Rifleman lvl 6)

Added FG-42 - 10 Mag Scoped (GER Sniper lvl 3)

Increased penetration power of AT-Guns allowing them to penetrate Heavy armour if angled correctly

Bazookas and Panzerschrecks can now deal radial damage to Trucks

Loadouts

Swapped the Level 3 loadout with the Level 6 loadout for the GER and US Anti-Tank role

Gameplay/Features

Added additional filtering options and improvements to Streamer Mode

Placing a deployable while at build limit will now replace the oldest existing deployable of the same kind

Added the ability to test your microphone in the audio settings

Improved Bullet Penetration reliability on a variety of assets across the game

Added the following Achievements:

Silent, but Deadly!

Cutting Edge Tools

Ace of Spades

Ka-Tonk!

Defender of the Motherland

To the Village of my Babushka

It's not the size that matters

Command and Conquer!

Overachiever!

Jack of all Trades!

Maps

Added the following maps:

PHL Offensive GER (purpleheartlane_offensive_ger)

FOY Offensive US (foy_offensive_us)

Hill400 Offensive GER (hill400_offensive_ger)

Carentan Offensive GER (carentan_offensive_ger)

HUD/UI

Added nameplate occlusion (off by default)

Updated PHL Tactical Map to better distinguish rivers from roads

Added a Friends and History tab to the Enlist Screen

Added a Last Played On date for servers on the Enlist Screen

Added keybinds to the UI when inside a vehicle

Redesigned the invalid spawn location notification

Critical Player Indicators for Medics will now pulse, and will pulse faster as the player has lower health or reaches death

Enemy role and unit information is now hidden on the scoreboard

AT-Gun map icons now rotate based on their direction

Updated a number of Commander Ability descriptions to provide more information

Added a ping animation to the Player Icon on the Tactical Map to assist in identifying your current location

Organized the gameplay settings menu into sub-categories for easier navigation

Sounds

Implemented Audio Occlusion to all in-game SFX

Improved the distinction of single shot SFX when firing certain weapons

Added SFX for when a vehicle’s component is destroyed (eg. tracks, hull, engine, turret)

Tweaked bullet flyby ‘crack’ SFX

Updated SFX for the following weapons:

M1 Garand

Browning M1919

M1903 Springfield

MP40

STG

MG42

MG34

Animation

Added character poses to the Barracks and in-game Loadout screens

Server Administration

Added vote kick immunity to Server Admins (Owner, Senior, Junior)

Added idle kick immunity to Server Admins (Owner, Senior, Junior, Spectator)

Highlighting any vehicle with the Admin Camera now displays the name of the vehicle

Added current player count to Admin Camera search menu

[Fixed] Missing player icon when aiming at a enemy occupied vehicle

Bug Fixes

[Fixed] Sniper rifle sometimes fails to auto chamber a round.

[Fixed] Explosion SFX would often not play when dying inside a vehicle

[Fixed] Ragdoll is teleported when the player dies in the Russian artillery gun

[Fixed] The Engineers are not awarded XP points if their level 0 ghost structures are upgraded to level 1 by another players

[Fixed] Snipers scopes reticles won't move while crouching or moving the camera in ADS

[Fixed] The Start/Stop Engine UI will overlap the Exit Vehicle UI if both inputs are pressed simultaneously

[Fixed] The 'Dropping Supplies' UI will overlap with the 'Switching Seats' UI if both inputs are pressed simultaneously

[Fixed] Incorrect placement for the satchel when attempting to use it on the front curves of the RUS Heavy Tank

[Fixed] Player corpses block constructible blueprints from being built/upgraded

[Fixed] Debug text "Army name" appears for a split second on the Unit Select screen

[Fixed] The 11 min cooldown for the player that initiates a vote to kick is not retained after leaving the server

[Fixed] "Cancel Deployment" overlaps with the deploy timer in some non-English languages

[Fixed] The Aspect Ratio Constraint Mode settings overlap with the UI arrows when playing in some non-English languages

[Fixed] Debug text {STATE} is briefly visible when transitioning between seats in the Anti-Tank gun

[Fixed] Losses count towards the Offensive Master and Warfare Master achievements

[Fixed] Opening the map as a Commander will trigger the "Commander Abilities" HINT to replay multiple times

[Fixed] Both Recon vehicle’s speedometers read as 0KM/H when reversing.

[Fixed] Killing teammates with headshots will count towards the 'Ding!' achievement

[Fixed] AA Quality has option 'Low' instead of 'Off'

[Fixed] Russian Tank Commander Mechanic loadout thumbnail image does not display correctly

[Fixed] When using Satchels and Anti-Tank mines, players do not get XP, "Destroyed Vehicles" player stats, or unlock achievements for vehicle kills while dead

[Fixed] After changing video settings and pressing the "Back" button the settings still apply

[Fixed] The Game Mode hint appears immediately upon joining a server

[Fixed] Actions performed with Enter are performed when holding Alt.

[Fixed] When driving tanks through wheat fields the wheat storks can be seen to clip into the tank interior

[Fixed] When a hint is on screen, the player cannot interact with the map/Commander abilities

[Fixed] Calling in the Supply Drop ability inside the Warm-Up blocking volume causes the supplies to slide across the environment

[Fixed] Equipping the PPSH-41 w/ Drum causes the player's left wrist to become misshapen

[Fixed] Updated a number of outdated Field Manual entries

[Fixed] Updated a number of outdated Hints

[Fixed] The names of the Precision Aim keybindings are not differentiated between Gunner & Artillery

[Fixed] Players can join a team which should be locked as it is at capacity

[Fixed] Using Alt+Enter often triggers a confirmation prompt

[Fixed] No mouse cursor is visible when the resolution confirmation message appears after pressing 'ALT + ENTER' while in-game

[Fixed] Selecting 'NO' after pressing 'ALT + ENTER' on the IIS/Front End does not reset the screen resolution

[Fixed] Voice chat remains active after a specific key combo

[Fixed] The application does not launch in Fullscreen when launched through Big Picture

[Fixed] Hints which appear when the player is in a Tank can overlap with the Tank UI in many resolutions.

[Fixed] Hints appearing can overlap with the player's Inventory UI

[Fixed] When loading into a server the force select screen shows 34 players per team before correcting and jumping position on screen

[Fixed] Attempting to navigate the Game Menu with a controller while in the Change Role menu, causes focus to switch between both menus

[Fixed] The game window's title bar is off-screen when setting the application to windowed mode.

[Fixed] Placing ghost structures will count towards the 'A Piece of Perfection' achievement

[Fixed] Debug text will be displayed in the Field Manual if a mentioned keybinding is unbound

[Fixed] Unbinding certain keybindings from a different page of the 'Keybindings' menu will cause inconsistent text to be displayed

[Fixed] Player's name is flickering on the vehicle HUD

[Fixed] Visual issue with tank reticles on ultrawide monitors

[Fixed] Leadership VOIP channel may fail for Infantry Officer role immediately after joining a server

[Fixed] A player leaving the Enlist screen while a different Enlist screen tab is being loaded will see the results for that tab when returning to the Enlist screen

[Fixed] If a player opens the map and aims down sights at the exact same time, when they close the map they will ADS without pressing the key.

[Fixed] Reloading and opening/closing the map, while holding/releasing left mouse button, will make guns shoot without any player input

[Fixed] Gun will continuously fire after placing an object then opening/closing the map

[Fixed] Flickering VFX when aiming with the visual sphere aid in the Recon vehicle at different objects

[Fixed] Holding [LMB], while tapping [W] or [SHIFT] button, triggers the weapon to fire

[Fixed] Fuel and Manpower resource node hints will disappear after 1 second when selected

[Fixed] Jumping multiple times in a row causes player camera to jerk during jump animation

[Fixed] PTRS can destroy OPs and Garrisons

[Fixed] GER Heavy Tank is observed to slightly slide when parked horizontally on an angled surface

[Fixed] The game displays in a small window while alt-tabbed after changing from Low Resolution & Windowed to High Resolution & Fullscreen

[Fixed] There is no tooltip for the Airhead in the Map Key

[Fixed] A banned player does not receive a reason in the Notice Prompt after being kicked by vote

[Fixed] German level 3 barricade sandbags have no bullet collision

[Fixed] Misaligned Terrain in the Front End background

[Fixed] Flickering textures are present on the window frame of the US & German Recon vehicles when driving

[Fixed] [Field Manual] SMDM map is outdated

[Fixed] Discrepancy between cooldown of the tanks: Tiger and 76

[Fixed] When locked to a target in the Admin Camera, some keybinds on the Admin Camera UI are displayed incorrectly.

[Fixed] Smoke grenade detonates again on respawn

[Fixed] There is a non-functional Back button in the Personal Stats page of the Scoreboard

[Fixed] There is an ineffectual scroll bar in the Gameplay Options menu

[Fixed] Inconsistency issue present when throwing grenades through hedges

[Fixed] Flickering textures are present on the window frame of the US & German Recon vehicles when driving

[Fixed] If a player in the last 3 seconds of deploying is team switched using the RCON tool they spawn on that location as a member of the other team

[Fixed] The Change Role screen UI can briefly flicker and resize if the unit leader clicks on the screen background

[Fixed] The Change Role screen UI can briefly flicker and resize starting with the second time the player enters the menu and clicks on the screen background

[Fixed] Using RMB on the Front End background causes the UI SFX to be played

[Fixed] 'Garrison' and 'Munitions Node' have the incorrect map key tooltips

[Fixed] Remove the word 'hardcore' from the profanity filter

[Fixed] The text chat window is closed if the player has a spawn location selected and it becomes unavailable

[Fixed] Issue present with map tooltips when displayed outside of the map boundaries

[Fixed] Switching loadouts in the Barracks and Change Role menu with a controller does not show the correct equipment

[Fixed] Joining a server cannot be cancelled when using a controller

[Fixed] Changing the FX Quality setting can cause the first bullet shot to remain visible in FPP

[Fixed] When a player creates a unit or exits the Change Role menu they will have no "Leave Unit" button

[Fixed] Unable to dismantle the Airhead if it's deployed inside barbed wire

[Fixed] [Field Manual] The Elevate Up/Down keys in the Anti Tank Gun page are inverted

[Fixed] [Field Manual] The Increase/Decrease Elevation keys in the Artillery page are inverted

[Fixed] Enlist Screen - Controller has no function until mouse is clicked on this menu

[Fixed] Barracks "Appearance" and "Loadout" buttons are not properly highlighted

[Fixed] The Sprint and Steady Aim keybinds can conflict when being changed back to their default bindings

[Fixed] The VOIP Connection Status buttons show the wrong function

[Fixed] Buttons from deployment menu disappear after inviting a player in the squad

[Fixed] The text chat window is closed during the phases of the Victory/Defeat screen

[Fixed] Players can still use VOIP chat after they are banned/kicked from the server

[Fixed] While being banned by administrator, when trying to rejoin the server, the notice received is in German language

[Fixed] Favourite role icon is not immediately visible and only appears when other roles are selected

[Fixed] Gear in Tanks changes from Reverse to Gear 1 after the tracks are destroyed

[Fixed] DFAO is creating visual issues in maps.

[Fixed] Grenades will clip into the Turret body section of all Tanks

Stalingrad

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect LoD transition distances

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect player collision

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect or misaligned bullet collision

[Fixed] Some terrain can be seen to change shape when the player enters ADS

Kursk

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect player collision

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect or misaligned bullet collision

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect bullet PFX/SFX

St Marie Du Mont

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect or misaligned bullet collision

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect player collision

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect bullet PFX/SFX

[Fixed] Belgian Gates found throughout the map vanish when hit with any firearm

[Fixed] House in Rue De La Gare has a LoD transition issue

[Fixed] Stone house has a Z-Fighting issue between textures

Hurtgen Forest

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect player collision

[Fixed] Camera moves abruptly in FPP while moving on a stack of shells

[Fixed] There is an LoD transition issue with a building row asset near a bridge

[Fixed] Some sets of 3 Dragon Teeth assets can be destroyed by shooting them with any firearm

[Fixed] A preplaced Belgian Gate can be destroyed with firearms

[Fixed] Bullets fail to go through some holes in the bunker ruins

Hill 400

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect LoD transition distances

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect or misaligned bullet collision

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect bullet PFX/SFX

[Fixed] Tessellation issue present on the muddy terrain throughout the map when the player is using ADS

[Fixed] Player appears to be floating when viewed from third person view, when a player is prone inside a specific trench

[Fixed] Navigating far enough in the water with a vehicle/character, the user can reach a "kill volume" which instantly kills and destroys the vehicle/user

Foy

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect or misaligned bullet collision

[Fixed] Terrain is too steep in a specific location and blocks player movement

[Fixed] Players are able to see off the edge/underneath the map

[Fixed] Barbed wire asset with missing functionality

[Fixed] A Z-fighting issue is present on the roof inside the Corbu Factory building

[Fixed] One of the windows located in the building at the Cobru Farm cannot be accessed from the outside

Omaha Beach

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect LoD transition distances

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect or misaligned bullet collision

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect vehicle collision

[Fixed] Invisible stairs and floor present on a warehouse

[Fixed] Loud burning SFX can be heard inside and outside the church

[Fixed] When deploying on the Higgins Boat, the boat is seen to visibly shudder whilst moving.

[Fixed] Player is unable to deploy machine guns on certain bunkers windows

Utah Beach

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect or misaligned bullet collision

Carentan

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect LoD transition distances

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect or misaligned bullet collision

[Fixed] Player can see below the map when going prone on a specific dirt mound

[Fixed] Players cannot jump/vault over a fence asset in a specific area in Sector C8

SME

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect vehicle collision

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect LoD transition distances

[Fixed] Corrupted texture on a wooden door

[Fixed] No splash SFX when walking through water in specific locations

Purple Heart Lane

[Fixed] Multiple assets floating/misaligned

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect player collision

[Fixed] Multiple assets with incorrect LoD transition distances

Known Key Issues