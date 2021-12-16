Arma 2 Operation Arrowhead Windows 11 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7784048 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy

In cooperation with the BattlEye team, we have prepared a hotfix for Arma 2 Operation Arrowhead.

This hotfix adds BattlEye support for Windows 11.

If you experience issues with this Operation Arrowhead update, we have made a "legacy" version available on Steam.

To download this build, please go to your Steam library, right-click on Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, select "Properties".

In the Properties window select the "BETAS" tabs, and use the drop-down menu to select "legacy".

After you click on the "Close" button, Steam will automatically begin to download the previous version of the game.

