Arma 2 Operation Arrowhead Windows 11 Hotfix

In cooperation with the BattlEye team, we have prepared a hotfix for Arma 2 Operation Arrowhead.
This hotfix adds BattlEye support for Windows 11.
If you experience issues with this Operation Arrowhead update, we have made a "legacy" version available on Steam.
To download this build, please go to your Steam library, right-click on Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, select "Properties".
In the Properties window select the "BETAS" tabs, and use the drop-down menu to select "legacy".
After you click on the "Close" button, Steam will automatically begin to download the previous version of the game.
Changelog
BattlEye
- Updated client binaries and libraries.
- Updated server libraries for both Windows and Linux.
- Support for a new version of Windows 10 and 11 operating systems.
Changed files in this update