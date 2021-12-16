 Skip to content

Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead update for 16 December 2021

Arma 2 Operation Arrowhead Windows 11 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In cooperation with the BattlEye team, we have prepared a hotfix for Arma 2 Operation Arrowhead.

This hotfix adds BattlEye support for Windows 11.

If you experience issues with this Operation Arrowhead update, we have made a "legacy" version available on Steam.

To download this build, please go to your Steam library, right-click on Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, select "Properties".

In the Properties window select the "BETAS" tabs, and use the drop-down menu to select "legacy".

After you click on the "Close" button, Steam will automatically begin to download the previous version of the game.

Changelog

BattlEye

  • Updated client binaries and libraries.
  • Updated server libraries for both Windows and Linux.
  • Support for a new version of Windows 10 and 11 operating systems.

