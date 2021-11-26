Voice over revamp update!

Hey everyone!

We've just pushed our biggest update since launch yet, a complete overhaul of voice overs! Several characters in the game have completely new voice overs by new voice actors all thanks to the feedback you've provided through the reviews, as well as a complete remastering of all existing voice overs in the game.

Just as a sneak peek, check out some examples in this video: YouTube

Here's the full patch notes of this update:

Completely redone all voice overs for several characters in the game with new voice actors

Added new sound effects and animations

Fixed bug with stuck cursor label and icon

Adjusted character text color and increased font size for clarity

Fixed a bug where after loading a save file, ESC button had to be pressed twice to bring up the in-game menu

Fixed camera perspective in the antiques shop

What do you think of the new voice overs? Let us know through the Steam Community Hub!

-Marten