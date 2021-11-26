Shipwreck Overhaul, Part 1

Greetings space captains!

Part 1 of the shipwreck overhaul is here for everyone.

What's included?

Each shipwreck is now based on an 'archetype', like gunship, survey vessel, pleasure cruiser, etc.

Ships are filled with rooms and 'furniture' that relate to their purpose.

These 'furniture' items can be used as cover, get damaged or destroyed, and some can even be repaired.

Ships with no holes in the outer walls now have air pressure.

Air Pressure

When exploring shipwrecks with air pressure, your suit oxygen will not decrease, freeing you from a significant early-game concern. Air pressure is measured on a per-tile basis, and walls and closed doors (and your holo-barrier!) will stop the airflow. That means you can depressurize some areas of a ship but leave enclosed rooms intact.

So what happens if you accidentally put a hole in a pressurized ship?

EXPLOSIVE DECOMPRESSION!

All the air in the ship will scream towards the hole, pulling loot, furniture, and monsters along with it! And you, too. This is one of those rare "real time" effects, so you really have to focus and fight against the wind. And thanks to a discussion on our Discord, you can even get hurt by stuff that blows into you ;)

What is still to come?

Fully repairing shipwrecks for sale or personal use.

Spawning more appropriate monsters.

Telling the stories of what happened to these ships.

An achievement for blowing monsters into space.

Scanning shipwrecks (just like you can scan planets).

The introduction of "Gadgets", for repairing vital ship systems.

Seeing the inside of YOUR SHIP, walking around it, and decorating it how you like!

So. Much. More...

Known Issue:

Racial shipwrecks do not spawn correctly... This will be hot-fixed soon.

Next week I plan to work on scanning shipwrecks. Before you dock, you'll be able to see things like:

What kind of ship is it?

How many decks does it have?

What kind of life forms are there?

Is the outer hull intact?

What kind of cargo is it carrying?

What other information would you like to see?

Think about it while you explore everything 1.7b has to offer!