Map Expansion - Maupiti, French Polynesia

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the French Polynesian island of Maupiti which is situated inside a coral atoll. Access to the island is mainly through a southern passage way between two small sand bank islands although brave captains may be able to find a route through via the northern passage ways as well.

Because of the hidden sand backs and reefs, the MFD map for Maupiti is the 1st map to visually show water depths. Marked depth ranges are <1m, 1m-2m, 2m-3m, 3m-5m, 5m-10m, 10m+

Maupiti is located roughly 6km due East of Ko Lan, I've positioned the initial start position to its main port. The port is tied into the logistics system so missions to and from Maupiti will now be generated.

Next week will see a third island added (almost certainly not a tropical island this time!) as well as the main map (I ran out of time this week!).

I will then make a decision on whether to keep Long Island & Menorca at their current dimensions or resize them down.

Once this is done I think the beta test version can be pushed out into the main branch - finally (unless I decide to add some other stuff first!) :)

Other Updates

Corrected the LOD levels for the T800 Oil Tanker which I think was causing dashboard objects to disappear in VR mode.

Happy Boating!