Play in the Blastzone Challenge: VR Trends Magazine Edition!

Challenge yourself with the Blastzone Challenge: VR Trends Magazine Edition this weekend! Anyone with the Platinum (200 LP) rank and above are eligible to participate.

Special Prize!

In this special edition of the Blastzone Challenge, the Top 3 players will win a 1 year subscription of the VR Trends Magazine! So join in and earn some blasts, or aim for the top and get a special prize!

Follow VR Trends for the latest news on Virtual Reality:

As per usual, if you lose 5 times you're out! How long can you survive, and how many blasts can you rack up along the way? Enter the Challenge when it goes live this weekend and find out!

Mode: Regular Match

Regular Match Rank Requirement: Platinum (200 LP)

Platinum (200 LP) Entrance: 15 Blasts

15 Blasts Chances: 5 Losses

5 Losses Rewards: 3 blasts per win, 1 Year VR Trends Magazine Subscription (Top 3)

Event Times:

Seasonal Mode Cooldown: Friday 09:00 CEST / Thursday Midnight

Friday 09:00 CEST / Thursday Midnight Blastzone Challenge Start: Friday 17:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PST

Friday 17:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PST Blastzone Challenge End: Monday 17:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PST

The Top 3 players can reach out to us on Discord or email support@resolutiongames.com with their username to collect their prize after the event!