Update notes for December 2

Share · View all patches · Build 7783329 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

In this update:

🔍 Meet NEW hidden object scene Garage.

Search for hidden objects in the beautifully drawn location, exchange new collections and embark on the new adventure.

🔍 Get gifts from Christmas Advent calendar!

Every day from December 1 to December 24, complete a special task for the day described in the calendar, and get gifts.

We hope you'll enjoy festive time with Time Gap!

We strive for constant improvement, so never hesitate to share your feedback. Thank you playing Time Gap!