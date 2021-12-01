 Skip to content

Time Gap update for 1 December 2021

Update notes for December 2

Share · View all patches · Build 7783329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update:

🔍 Meet NEW hidden object scene Garage.

Search for hidden objects in the beautifully drawn location, exchange new collections and embark on the new adventure.

🔍 Get gifts from Christmas Advent calendar!

Every day from December 1 to December 24, complete a special task for the day described in the calendar, and get gifts.

We hope you'll enjoy festive time with Time Gap!

We strive for constant improvement, so never hesitate to share your feedback. Thank you playing Time Gap!

Changed files in this update

Time Gap Mystery Content Depot 500151
  • Loading history…
