V 0.6.1（Beta）

This is the first version of 0.6, where we fixed a number of bugs left over from the previous version

At the same time, this version has added a lot of new gameplay, so it is not compatible with the old archive, if you choose to update, please be ready to reopen the plan, thank you for understanding ~

At present, this version will be tested on the beta version for a week, and will be updated to the official version after a week. If you mind too many bugs or do not want to test, you can not update to this version, until the official version will be much better experience.

Bugs and optimization

Fix the incorrect configuration BUG of matchmaker skills in Divine Power Kenzuka repair ceiling increased Prioritize eating in restaurants, reducing the priority of eating at home Fixed a BUG where arrow towers did not attack Fixed the BUG that the plot could not be used if the villain disappeared after death Fixed BUG of herdsmen hiding fur Increase the body count in Yizhuang to 100 Fixed a BUG where farmers would get stuck planting in their fields Fixed a BUG where cards could move fields

Resources can now be thrown directly into the site

Reworked the ancestral temple, changed the previous ancestral temple to Yizhuang, now ancestral temple can hold funerals and provide special buffs to villagers

Increased matchmaking, now can control the birth rate

For most of the buildings with large production and resource demands, the option of whether to accept delivery by shippers has been added

Added the prompt UI of the beast nest, and the warning before the attack, can be prepared in advance

Fixed a BUG where the weather stayed the same in some cases Fixed a BUG where hunters could not hunt successfully

New features and gameplay

** New temple upgrade system

** The initial temple will now be a little easier, as you level up and become friendly with the main gods of each faction, you will be able to get their own temple decorations to decorate your unique main temple

We provide dozens of different decoration schemes, different decorations will bring different special effects and gameplay

New theocratic system

We've reworked theocracy to integrate the system more closely with the game's development. Players can choose their favorite faction to befriend, gain resources and buffs from it, and even summon the faction's main god to protect your city.

Each faction in the game has its own characteristics, you can choose to make friends with different factions and get their magical support. When you reach a friendly relationship, you will get exclusive faction BUFF to help you build a better city. You can also buy their exclusive skills from each faction and learn from them.

In faction relationship, we added channels for idol acquisition and one-click switch of various god card pools to make operation more convenient.

** the promotion of banished fairies

** We have added more promotion channels for relegated fairies, which can be improved by refining new elixins (the amount of elixins that can be eaten in each stage is limited)

The attack frequency, casting effect, etc., have all been improved and become more useful.

** Double call

** When the faction investment idol reaches a certain level, you can get the summoning beast card corresponding to the main god, and when the relationship reaches the maximum, you can get the dopant card of the main god, which can be summoned to help the enemy at the critical moment.

Next week we will be adding a doppelgander system that will allow you to grow doppelgander and summon beasts (and even catch monsters later)

** Yizhuang and ancestral Temple

** We added a new yizhuang model, which is used to collect corpses of villagers and increase the storage capacity of individual Yizhuang. Ancestral temple can hold all kinds of funerals, different funerals bring different bonuses to the villagers, part of the funeral in business and expedition (expedition can get foreign funeral forms).

** The elevation of the arrow tower

** We added three effects to the game, and the villagers could enter the arrow tower to control the bolts, which greatly accelerated the attack speed. Also added the Tower of Arrows enhancement technology, which increases the tower of arrows attack, rate of fire and various attributes.

Celestitown Production team

