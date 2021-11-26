Tools Vs Items: What's the difference?

Salutations everyone!

It’s me the Chief Science Officer, back again to debrief you but this time on the very things that could turn the tide in battle against the Murkors…Tools and Items!

In order to gain as much of an advantage as possible, we developed various equipment to be scattered around the invaded areas to aid in defeating the enemies. You will find them housed inside a secure chest which only our agents can access, and each contains a unique piece of tech that can then be put to good use out in the field.

So now we have cleared up how you find these various pick-me-ups, let’s discuss how they differ from each other. You will be able to loot tools and items, but they work in different ways.

Tools are designed to be used by the agent and so requires user interaction. They consist of things such as Antigravity Grenades or Decoys that you would consciously use in battle. As we learn and develop our technology, we will continue to add chests for you to make use of, which means it is possible to come across an improved version of a tool we have already developed. We may also spice things up with new variations too, like Fire and Ice tools for example as we learn what is effective against the various Murkors. Tools can be used multiple times, but do often have a 'cool down' period in between uses so be aware how much you are using your equipment.

In comparison, Items are much more passive and once you pick them up they will continually aid you wherever is appropriate as you carry them in your inventory. You can only carry so much though, so be sure to weigh up the potential use of each item before committing to looting it. Some items you pick up will be one time only and should be used wisely and others will give you cool abilities you can harness either continually or for a limited time to defeat the Murkors.

There are a lot of tools and items to find and consider so we will be highlighting them individually over the web across various channels so be on the lookout for those updates.

Until the next time!

