Gloomhaven for Steam Awards!

Hello there mercenaries!

Soon, it's December. You know what this time of the year means, don't you..?

small drum sounds for intense suspense

.

.

.

IT'S STEAM AWARDS TIME!

(Yes, you probably got it wrong, we know.)

And what better Award Category for Gloomhaven than the "Best Game You Suck At", because everyone loves to hate curses and neverending oozes.

It would really mean a lot to us to even make the short list for an award and we can think of none better than this one. So get your votes in and tell all your friends and family to do the same!

Looking at where we came from, and realizing where we're standing now, it feels incredible to be in a position to compete for a Steam Award.

We're very grateful and happy to have made that journey with you guys.

From our Steam Early Access a little more than two years ago now, to the full 1.0 launch in October and now the macOS release... it's been hell of a ride. And a wonderful one.

And it's all but finished.

To Gloomhaven, and to you all!

XOXO

The Gloomhaven Team