Update v7.20

New red clothing wording.

The basic properties of the artifact increased by 50% Part: weapons, arm guards Bomb level increased by 100 Parts: weapons, shoes, leg guards For every poisoned status caused, the penetration of poisoned status is increased by 50%, with a maximum of 5 layers. When the target's poison status is removed, it directly gains 3 layers of poison status penetration effect. For every Tear status caused, the Tear status penetration is increased by 50%, up to 5 levels. When the target's tear status is removed, it directly gains 3 layers of tear status penetration effect Part: weapon, shoes When attacking, there is a chance that the target's burn status will be resolved and the damage resolved will be increased by 50% Part: Helmet, shoulder pads, chest armor When attacking, there is a chance to settle the target's poison status and settlement damage increased by 50% Part: helmet, shoulder pads, chest armor When attacking, there is a chance to settle the target's tear state and settlement damage increased by 50% Part: helmet, shoulder pads, chest armor

New props exclusive artifacts.

Ancient castle lamp, the maximum 6 special words

All props level up Affected by the lantern irradiation, 15 meters range of the monster's attack power is reduced, friendly attack power increased Every 3 seconds, the lantern will cause a burning condition to the monsters within 15 meters. Every time it causes a burn, the level of the item will be increased by 50, lasting 15 seconds, stackable. Each time it causes a burn status, the burn status penetration is increased to a maximum of 5 levels. When the target's burn status is removed, it directly gains 3 layers of burn status penetration. The base damage of all props is added by the percentage of your attack power

New Chosen word reset function

Blacksmith consume decomposition Chosen material to reset the Chosen word

Reset the consumption of materials gradually increased

New camp scene elite monster goblin hunter

New exclusive drop gem materials for hunter

New orange-red blast and corresponding blast level gain and enlarge blast font

(Blast rate can exceed 100% and get the corresponding extra bonus)

Fix the problem that the attraction effect does not disappear after the attraction target disappears

Modify the elite suffix group recovery effect no longer stacked

Modify the secret shield as full blood can normally trigger the life above the percentage effect

Modify the secret shield can no longer trigger the effect of life below the percentage

Modify save map scaling after jumping layers