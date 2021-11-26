We will update (JST) on December 3rd!

"METAL DOGS" will be updated on December 3rd (JST)!
● Addition of new mode "view mode"
Added "View Mode" that allows you to see your dogs from various angles.
We also offer various backgrounds and frames.
● Addition of new costumes
Added costumes that can decorate your dogs.
We have accessories such as straw hats, sunglasses, and the familiar "drums" from Metal Max.
● Addition of exchange
Addition of "Dog Tag" available in the dungeon and "Exchange" facility where you can trade items.
Powerful equipment and new costumes are available at the exchange.
● Other various bug fixes.
Currently, the autumn sale is being held, so it is becoming more affordable.
Please take this opportunity to check it out!
