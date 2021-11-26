We will update (JST) on December 3rd!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

"METAL DOGS" will be updated on December 3rd (JST)!

● Addition of new mode "view mode"

Added "View Mode" that allows you to see your dogs from various angles.

We also offer various backgrounds and frames.

● Addition of new costumes

Added costumes that can decorate your dogs.

We have accessories such as straw hats, sunglasses, and the familiar "drums" from Metal Max.

● Addition of exchange

Addition of "Dog Tag" available in the dungeon and "Exchange" facility where you can trade items.

Powerful equipment and new costumes are available at the exchange.

● Other various bug fixes.

Currently, the autumn sale is being held, so it is becoming more affordable.

Please take this opportunity to check it out!