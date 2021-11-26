v1.3.14 - The Small Radar Guided Missiles Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

In this weeks minor update, we introduce small missile parts!

These new parts are designed so that players are able to make 1 block sized radar tracking missiles, the missiles look better, and the process is easier than before with new built-in radar logic.

Solid rocket booster fuel sections are now available with fins, with a composite input to control X and Y fin rotation. The finned versions are the same block size as the regular solid rocket parts.

We have added a new cylindrical hardpoint part to help build 1 block sized missiles with a cylindrical section. This hardpoint component is exactly the same as the existing one and is entirely cosmetic.

We have also added a new composite output to radars - the tracking data output. This output gives the X, Y motion vector of the primary radar signal, corrected for rotation. It sounds confusing, and it is - its a similar algorithm used on many anti-air missiles such as the Sidewinder. The idea is that if our missile is heading on a collision course with a target, then the relative direction of that target will not change - if the relative direction is changing - then we must adjust the missiles course to be more similar to the target.

While it sounds complex, the good news is that it means there can be relatively little logic involved - you just need to link up the radar tracking data directly to your solid rocket fins, and adjust the fin strength. We have also included a preset example in the presets folder.

We have also added an impact threshold property to warheads, so they can incorporate an impact sensor themselves. It still needs to be armed via the on/off input, and the default value is zero, so the default behaviour is the same as before.

However, be warned! There is a new AI warship variant that is armed with a radar missile array! This warship carries 8 radar guided missiles, and they are very dangerous.

Thats why we have also added new chaff flares, a new flare type for the existing flare launcher. They explode into a cloud of glittery foil shards. Chaff flares omit a strong but short lived radar signal. When timed well they will distract and defeat incoming missiles.

As always, there are also several bug fixes and general improvements. Please see the change log below for full details.

We look forward to your thoughts and feedback on these new features, and hope you enjoy launching some homing missiles!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.3.14

Feature - 4 new missile parts with built-in fins

Feature - Missile part model refreshes

Feature - Rounded style hardpoint connector child

Feature - Warhead built-in impact sensor

Feature - Radar "missile instructions" output composite

Feature - Chaff flares

Feature - Flare launcher trigger passthrough node

Feature - New Missile support for weapons ai script (and a new boat)

Feature - AI vehicle basic avoidance raycasts

Feature - New example missile launcher

Rework - Added a 1s grace period to impact sensors to prevent triggering them on vehicle load

Rework - Radar tracking algorithm improved

Rework - Cameras are now correctly nameable

Fix - Updated radar descriptions to explain sensitivity

Fix - Remove extra physics voxel from missile radar

Fix - MC tooltips now show in seats if they have logic nodes

Fix - Robotic pivots no longer drain electric when damaged

Fix - Ski no longer requires electric

Fix - Ammo box not rendering on mesh export

Fix - Non-arctic tiles spawning in the arctic (e.g. trainline tiles) being outside the search radius when spawning env-mods (env-mods not spawning for those tiles)

Fix - Weapons AI turrets now respawn

Fix - Default AI boats placing waypoints inside the riverbanks of sawyer isles

Scripts should no longer try calling onTick before onCreate (Path nodes being built after scripts ticked caused boats to path through land after loading a save)

added setVehiclePosSafe

added resetVehicleState

onPlayerLeave should now fire for all disconnect events

Added body_index parameter to onVehicleDamaged (useful to ignore damage to sub bodies aka missiles)